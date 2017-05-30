Pro Kabaddi Games: List of Android and iOS mobile games and apps you should download

Kabaddi games are in much demand as Pro Kabaddi gets ready for another thrilling season.

Pro Kabaddi is all set to blaze the Indian audience with season 5

The sport of kabaddi is increasingly getting popular among the masses with the arrival of the Pro Kabaddi League. The recent player auction for Season 5 is an indication of that with players being bought for as high as Rs. 93 lakhs in the case of Nitin Tomar. Kabaddi is not just a little known Indian sport anymore and it has well and truly arrived.

With the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2017 season 5 around the corner, fans no doubt cannot get enough of the sport. As such, kabaddi games are slowly picking up on various platforms as well. Here we look at the top four kabaddi apps which are available in the market that one can lay their hands on.

#1 Star Sports Pro Kabaddi – Augmented Reality App

This app developed by Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. was released on 12th August, 2015. This game encapsulates Star Sports Pro Kabaddi like no other adn allows users to connect with their favourite teams and players.

The app size is a decent 149 MB and has a 4+ rating. It is compatible with both iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. It is copyrighted by STAR India Pvt. Ltd. 2015 and requires iOS 6.1 or later.

#2 Kabaddi Quiz

Created by divid, this app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users. It is a kabaddi puzzle game in which users have to guess the names of the players of Pro Kabaddi League as well as Kabaddi World Cup 2016 by looking at their pictures. They can take the help of hints in case they are stuck.

It has a 4.3 rating on Google Play from a total of 316 reviews. The current version is 1.3 which was updated on 6th November, 2016. The app works on Android version 2.3.3 and higher. It has between 10,000-50,000 downloads.

#3 Kabaddi Tournament Match

Developed by Nadim Razaq of Birmingham, this one is a basic kabaddi game. The app has a user rating of 3.3 on the Play Store and has got generally favourable reviews. The current version of 1.0 was last updated on 8th December, 2016. It is rated 3+ on the basis of content and requires Android 2.3.3 and higher. However, it has not really set the Playstore alight in terms of the number of downloads.

#4 Kabaddi Tournament

Offered by Weavebytes from Punjab, this was one of the very first attempts at making a game on kabaddi. The game requires the users to be very prompt with the swipe on the screen. It has a large number of downloads (in lakhs) and a total of 4,525 reviews.

The current version is 3.0 which was updated on 18th June, 2016. It has a user rating of 3.3 and a content rating of 3+. Even so, it has got negative reviews on Google Play particularly for being too slow. The game requires Android 4.0.3 and up.