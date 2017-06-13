Pro Kabaddi League 2017: 5 best do or die raiders on the planet right now

The kings of sudden death.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2017, 18:13 IST

Is there any kabaddi enthusiast on planet earth who doesn’t love a well-executed do or die raid? The sight of a despairing raider cautiously pacing himself across the baulk line is a sight to behold. Mohit Chillar once explained that defending in a do or die situation is relatively easy considering the fact that it’s the raider who has to take the initiative always.

This makes it all the more paramount for a team to have a do or die specialist in their side. It separates the good sides from the great.

On that note, let’s take a look at some of the best in the game.

#5 Rishank Devadiga

In season 3 of Pro Kabaddi League, the former U Mumba man was the best raider in the league, picking up 86 raid points. But he failed to live up to expectations last time around. Consistency continues to elude the talented raider but there’s no doubt that Rishank is among the premier do or die raiders in the league.

He’s bailed his side out on multiple occasions when the situation was dicey. An eager student of the game, Rishank has immense leg power, the key to his exploits in sudden death cases. Uttar Pradesh have a supreme attacker in their ranks, who on his day can outdo any raider in the league. Versatility separates him from the pack.