Pro Kabaddi League 2017 : 5 most powerful players in the league

Who's Hercules on the mat?

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 19:17 IST

The individual ability to tackle down a player or endure a forceful impact is usually considered among the lesser important prerequisites for a Kabaddi player. Most players solely rely on technique and skill to manoeuvre their way on the mat.

But the fact remains that in a sport like Kabaddi, a team that possess a powerful individual always has an edge over the other sides. We look at players who pose a threat with their mere presence on the mat.

#1 Fazel Atrachali

“Wrestling is really famous in Iran. He is naturally very powerful” is how Jeeva Kumar described Atrachali. The Iranian isn’t the tallest player in the league and isn’t the biggest either. Yet, his ability to take down an opposition raider on his own is second to none.

The diminutive defender compliments his hawk-like vision with some impeccable power tackles. When Atrachali gets hold of you, there’s no way out. You will be trapped, come what may.

Positioned at the left corner, he’s the one who initiates the move when his side is defending. Within microseconds, he glides across from left to right, making sure he confines the raider deep in his own half and then delivers a ripping body blow. Fazel’s raw strength shines through on most nights.