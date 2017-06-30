Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Sandeep Narwal hoping to lift the trophy this season

Narwal opened up about his achievements, fame and the road ahead.

Sandeep Narwal hopes to win the PKL with Puneri Paltan this season

In an exclusive interview with Puneri Paltan’s new acquisition Sandeep Narwal, the star all-rounder spoke about all things kabaddi. Bought by the Pune-based franchise at Season 5’s player auction for a whopping INR 66 lakhs, the man from Haryana has his feet firmly on the ground. Still only 24, Sandeep has come a long way since making his Pro Kabaddi League debut with Patna Pirates back in season 1.

He went on to play for Telugu Titans last season and will now join Puneri Paltan in their bid to claim their first ever PKL title.

Having played a total of 62 matches in the league so far, Sandeep’s impressive stats are there for everyone to see. Racking up 171 raid points and 161 tackle points, he is equally adept at both attack and defence.

He has one of the highest numbers of High 5s and Super Tackles in the league. Sandeep was adjudged the best defender of season 3 on the back of some extraordinary performances and was also an integral member of the Indian kabaddi team that won gold medals at the Kabaddi World Cup and South Asian Games last year.

Here are some excerpts from the interview.

Q. Growing up, was kabaddi always your favourite sport or did you play other sports as well?

Kabaddi is the only sport played in Sonipat – my hometown. When I was in school, OP Narwal, an IPS officer with the Haryana police, represented India in the Asian Games. He was the first ever player from my village to be a part of the national team.

He set the trend and became an inspiration to all of us. Since then we have always had one or two representatives at the national level. As kids, we started attending games which took place nearby and that’s how I fell in love with the sport.

Q. What was your initial reaction after being bought by Puneri Paltan for one of the highest amounts in this year’s auction?

I am delighted to be a part of Puneri Paltan. Money is not as important as the recognition a player gets for his performance and capabilities. The Puneri Paltan team & management have shown a lot of faith in me and I hope to live up to the expectations.

Q. You have won many tournaments in your career, including the Pro Kabaddi League and the Kabaddi World Cup last year. Which one ranks as your biggest achievement till date?

Sandeep was a part of India’s World Cup-winning squad

I have been putting in a lot of hard work, and I guess reaching the national level is a reward for that. The biggest achievement for me was winning the Kabaddi World Cup in 2016. Representing India in the World Cup and winning it was a dream come true.

Q. You have one of the highest numbers of High 5s and Super Tackles in PKL history. Is there any secret to your success?

I have separate practice sessions for each skill. Every skill in kabaddi has its unique training style and requirement and I make sure that I concentrate on raiding and defence equally to maintain my all-round abilities.

I also focus on power and speed training. Apart from that, I religiously follow the instructions of my coaches and fitness trainers to maintain and augment my agility, speed, tactics, fitness and strength, which are essential.

Q. Season 3 was your high point, winning the PKL title and being adjudged the best defender. Do you think this Puneri Paltan team are capable of lifting the title?

Absolutely! Puneri Paltan have come a long way since season 1. In the first two seasons, the team ended up at the bottom of the points table. But they picked up and have been in the top four for the last two seasons. We are practising rigorously and hope to lift the trophy this season.

Q. How do you deal with your fame and popularity?

I have seen many actors and players that we used to ask for autographs, being down to earth. Even I aspire to be the same and keep myself grounded as that will help me retain the respect of the fans and also help me earn more respect.

Q. Looking back, what has been the turning point in your career?

I was selected to represent my school which eventually led to selection for Haryana. Only after this big moment was I convinced that I could do well. The turning point was when I was selected by the Sports Association of India (SAI) for a trial in 2010 and then sent to Gandhinagar where I developed into an all-rounder.

Q. How confident are you ahead of the coming season and what are your plans for the future?

I am very positive for the upcoming season. We have a great blend of experienced and young players. Veteran players like Anna and Rajesh bring in a lot of practical experience. Our coach BC Ramesh is a kabaddi legend himself, and he guides us and pushes us to get better every day.

I want to ensure that I always play kabaddi since it is my passion. I want to witness the sport grow in the country and I wish to be an integral part of that.