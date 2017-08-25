Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 best matches from Lucknow leg

UP Yoddha had a hard time at home.

by Somesh Chandran Top 5 / Top 10 25 Aug 2017, 15:52 IST

In many ways, the Lucknow leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 5, mirrored the first two legs - Hyderabad and Nagpur. The home side, UP Yoddha struggled to use the vociferous crowd to their advantage. They managed to win just a single match at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium thereby reaffirming the fact that playing at home in season 5 is proving to be a bane rather than a boon.

The Lucknow leg though was home to some exciting and nerve wracking matches. Let's take a look at five of the best matches.

#1 UP Yoddha vs U Mumba

Anup Kumar's tactics paid handsome dividends

Match number 34 saw the home side take on a distressed U Mumba outfit who were still reeling from multiple sub-par performances. Anup and co. desperately needed a win to boost their morale and that's exactly what transpired.

Captain cool and Shabeer Bapu were the stars that night, scoring 8 and 13 points respectively. Former U Mumba raider, Rishank Devadiga was in ominous form for Yoddha scoring a massive 14 raid points. He was in the mood to show Mumbai that they were wrong to let him go. Unfortunately for him, his colleagues failed to keep it tight at the back.