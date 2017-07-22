Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 controversies that rocked the PKL

These scandals rocked the league's foundations.

by Sarthak Sharma 22 Jul 2017, 17:40 IST

PKL makes its season 5 return

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is now in its fifth season, ready to light up television screens around the country when it makes its return on 28th July.

Over the past few years, the PKL has given us some memorable moments, engaging the audience with nail-biting finishes and stellar performances from the players.

But for every cherished memory, there is also an infamous one. The PKL is no stranger to controversy as can be seen from some of the mishaps that took place during the league. While the PKL itself has not been greatly affected in the aftermath of these incidents, they will certainly remain in the minds of the casual viewers.

On that note, here are five controversies that rocked the PKL.

#5 Amit Rathi Red Card

Rahul Chaudhari could never have seen this coming. As a defender in kabaddi, players are willing to risk life and limb to stop raiders from scoring points against them. But on this occasion, Rahul Chaudhari got much more than he bargained for.

In a game between the Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, the defender received an inadvertent kick in his face from raider Amit Rathi which might as well have been called a super kick.

As a result of this piece of madness, Rathi received the first ever red card in PKL history and he will be remembered by fans mainly for this moment of madness. Fortunately, nobody was injured.