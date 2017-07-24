Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Dabang Delhi predicted starting line up

Dabang Delhi will be desperate to bounce back.

by Somesh Chandran Opinion 24 Jul 2017, 12:39 IST

A bottom of the table season sandwiched between two editions during which they finished a lowly seventh, no other team is as desperate as Dabang Delhi to get things on track. When their raiders have clicked, their defenders crumbled and when their defenders were on point, their raiders just didn’t show up.

Season after season, the capital side have been humbled by almost every single team in the Pro Kabaddi League. This time around, they seem to have an ideal balance and shouldn’t be regarded as perennial pushovers.

That being said, let’s take a look at Dabang Delhi’s predicted starting line-up.

#1 Meraj Sheykh

Meraj's ability to adapt to unfamiliar situations is impressive

As I write this piece, Meraj Sheykh was announced as the captain of Dabang Delhi for season 5. A fitting title for a man who time and again bailed out his side from embarrassing situations in season 4.

Meraj was the only foreign raider to feature among the top 10 raiders of last season. It speaks volumes about his ability to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings. All said and done, his teammates will once again largely rely on his raiding exploits.