Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Former teammates Anup Kumar and Rishank Devadiga exchange heartwarming tweets prior to their crunch battle

Anup and Rishank were once partners in crime at U Mumba.

by Somesh Chandran News 18 Aug 2017, 19:54 IST

Anup Kumar (second from left) and Rishank Devadiga (extreme right)

U.P Yoddha and U Mumba are all set to battle it out in Friday's crunch Pro Kabaddi League encounter. While this match-up will see two quality sides go head to head, it will also see the reunion of two former partners in crime.

Rishank Devadiga who is now a regular for Yoddha will face off against his former captain, U Mumba's Anup Kumar. The both of them shared some great memories at the NSCI stadium in Mumbai and also lifted the title in Season 2. Rishank was arguably Mumbai's finest raider and Anup instilled tremendous confidence in him every time the former stepped up to raid.

There's no doubt Anup's captaincy and leadership qualities turned Rishank into the raider that he is today - one of the finest in the league. Under the tutelage of Kumar, Rishank was at ease and displayed tremendous confidence and consistency - traits that he has carried forward to his new side.

It's no hidden fact that the both of them are close friends. Prior to their face off, Anup rolled back the years, taking to Twitter to express his delight at facing his former colleague.

U Mumba's captain termed the face off as a battle between friends, and also mentioned former Mumbai veteran, Jeeva Kumar who also plays with Rishank at U.P.

Anup shared an old image where Rishank, Jeeva and himself are seen in U Mumba's familiar orange jersey, diving into one of their vintage team tackles.

Yaaro Ka Panga! Excited to play against my old friends, @RishankDevadiga and Jeeva Kumar, in tonight's #VivoProKabaddi match! pic.twitter.com/K6AIOURLLf — Anup Kumar (@IamAnupK) August 18, 2017

No sooner, Rishank replied back, expressing his thoughts. U.P's star raider reminisced about his glorious days at U Mumba and wished his former team well prior to their crunch battle. At recent press conferences, Rishank has always maintained that U Mumba was like his second home and leaving the team was extremely difficult for him.

Those were the days, @IamAnupK bhai! All the best for you and the @U_Mumba team in tonight's #PowerPanga! — Rishank Devadiga (@RishankDevadiga) August 18, 2017

However, there's no denying that post his slow start to the campaign, Devadiga has finally come to the fore. He's been a constant threat and is slowly getting into his stride. Anup will be hoping, his former star raider doesn't hit top form tonight.

Among both the teams, it's U Mumba who are more desperate for a win. Post their humiliating defeat to Gujarat Fortunegiants, Anup was extremely disappointed with his side's performance.

Mumbai's defenders were sluggish and showed absolutely no resolve against Gujarat. Anup will be well aware that his side can't afford to repeat the same mistakes against Rishank and co.