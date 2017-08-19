Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Jaipur Pink Panthers star raider all set to return from injury

He was seriously injured during his side's opener against Delhi.

Selvamani (pink) injured his groin in his side's opening match

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has now entered its fourth leg in Lucknow after three weeks in Hyderabad, Nagpur and Ahmedabad. On Friday, it was U Mumba who recorded a fine victory over home side UP Yoddha, while in the second match, the Jaipur Pink Panthers overcame the Bengaluru Bulls, in what was a real see-saw battle that was won by the Season 1 champions.

The match ended 30-28 in favour of the team from Rajasthan as their two veteran stars Manjeet Chhillar and Jasvir Singh produced the goods. Manjeet was at his marauding best as he produced some fine dashes and body blocks to send raiders flying out, picking up eight tackle points in the process, a season five record.

Jasvir Singh has been under a lot of pressure after a poor start to the season and but was in fine form against the Bulls, notching up a Super 10, which included eight touch and two tackle points.

While his solid performance is certainly good news for Jaipur fans, there is more to celebrate as star raider Selvamani K could be all set to return to action as soon as next week, with the Jaipur Pink Panthers management confirming that he is not out for the season and is expected to be back on the match in the coming days.

He was bought by the Pink Panthers for a whopping Rs 73 lakh and was expected to form a deadly partnership with Jasvir in attack. However, in his team's opening match against Dabang Delhi, he was injured quite seriously and has not featured since for the team in the four matches they have played.

The lanky raider from Tamil Nadu has a considerable amount of Pro Kabaddi experience under his belt and was one of the star players for Dabang Delhi in previous seasons. He has quite a knack for picking up important raid points and was an important part of Jaipur's plans, before injuring his groin during a match against his old side.

He once again was not in the lineup for his side's win over the Bengaluru Bulls, with commentators calling his injury a 'career-threatening' one. But sources in the Jaipur team have confirmed that he is recovering well and will feature in the coming matches, which is great news for the team and the league as well.

