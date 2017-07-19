Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Puneri Paltan's predicted starting line-up

Pune are one of the favorites for the title

Having missed out on a potential final by a whisker in Season 4, Puneri Paltan head into the upcoming season with possibly the strongest squad compared to the other eleven teams. An ideal balance of sturdy defenders and adventurous raiders will serve them well against opponents of equal calibre.

One could go out on a limb and declare the Paltan as one of the favourites to lift the Pro Kabaddi title this time around. That being said, let’s take a look at the seven men who could possibly start for Pune this season.

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda

Hooda is in the form of his life.

Deepak will enter this edition on the back of his best season till date. With a massive 126 points to his name in season 4, Hooda has every right to expect greater and better things from himself and his team. There couldn’t have been a better time for him to take up captaincy responsibilities. Still only 24-years-old, the all-rounder manoeuvres across the mat like a seasoned veteran. An extremely calm yet effective approach helps him separate himself from the chasing pack.

Also read: Puneri Paltan owners: All you need to know about them