Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: U Mumba captain Anup Kumar unimpressed by Jasvir Singh's antics

Kumar reckons Mumbai gifted Jasvir the points.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 25 Aug 2017, 22:37 IST

Jasvir Singh was the main man for Jaipur in their win over Mumbai

Jasvir Singh was in ominous form as Jaipur Pink Panthers completely dismantled U Mumba in Friday's Pro Kabaddi League encounter at NSCI stadium in Mumbai. The Panthers veteran scored a Super 10 that included two super raids, one of which fetched him a massive five points.

The match had a lot of controversial moments, chief among them being Jasvir's consistent aggressive behavior on the mat. Jaipur's star man was a livewire and was extremely vocal towards U Mumba's players, especially Kuldeep Singh. The both shared numerous heated arguments. Mumbai captain, Anup Kumar was not a happy man at the post match press conference.

"I don't know why the referee didn't give Jasvir a suspension, he could have easily given it. He was charging at us, it was clearly visible to all. You can see in the replay that he hit one of my players with his knee. It's okay, I'm not bothered," he stated.

Despite Jasvir scoring a Super 10, Anup wasn't impressed by his counterpart's performance. He reckons his team's defense was poor, as a result, Jasvir was gifted numerous points.

"Our defense was lost. Jasvir never won points by attacking, we were the ones who gifted him points. We kept making mistakes when we were down to three men, then four. On his own, Jasvir did absolutely nothing on the mat," he stated.

Despite trailing by a massive margin in the first half, U Mumba almost mounted a comeback by reducing the deficit to a mere three points. However, it wasn't to be as Jaipur held on for a well-deserved victory. And that left Anup unimpressed with his side's performance.

"Look nothing happens by attempting a comeback, if we would have played like we did in the end, from the beginning, we would have won the match one side. I am not happy at all, we are playing at zero level compared to how we have been practicing," he said.

Missing Shabeer

Shabeer Bapu was surprisingly benched for tonight's game despite him being in great form. Mumbai coach, Bhaskaran revealed that Shabeer has suffered a minor injury and will not partake in Mumbai's next few matches.

"Shabeer is a little injured, he might not play in the next 1-2 games. He has a slight injury on his knee, a jerk but we have other players too. We didn't want to risk him since the injury can be aggravated. There are many matches remaining, so we are keeping him safe," the coach explained.