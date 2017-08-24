Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: UP Yoddha captain Nitin Tomar accuses Rishank Devadiga of overconfidence in draw with Tamil Thalaivas

They remain winless at home in five matches.

by Aanchal Mehrotra Press Conference 24 Aug 2017, 11:33 IST

UP Yoddha's woes continue

Disappointment continues for the UP Yoddha in the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 in the fifth match at their home venue and the leg proved to be unlucky for the Yoddha, as they lost the first four matches and had to settle for a tie against the Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday.

Against the Thalaivas, they started off well to amass a great lead and seemed unbeatable in the first half. But just after the second half began, the Tamil Nadu side struck back and fought back. It was end-to-end stuff and by the end of the match, both teams ended up on the same points, thanks to an incredible tackle by Amit Hooda on Rishank Devadiga in the final raid.

Captain Nitin Tomar spoke to the press after the match and blamed his team-mate Rishank for the defeat in the end. He mentioned, “We played this game as a practice match, so that we remain relaxed and focus only on the game. In the end, Rishank’s overconfidence got us the defeat.”

The UP coach very easily blamed it all on the captain’s injury. He commented, “Our game was a little weak today because of Nitin’s injury. Everyone else played very well. Rishank’s mistake in the end was a huge blunder."

He added, "After a great lead in the first half the team got sluggish in the second. Our aim for today’s match was to play well and the players put on a great show. There is immense pressure on the team to win a match in the home leg and we are working very hard to get some in the upcoming matches.”

The coach of the UP Yoddha explained his strategy by saying that their target for the game against the Thalaivas was going after Vineet, as he is one of the best raiders. The lack of coordination in the team was accepted by both the captain and the coach and promised that they will get that elusive win tomorrow and all the problems within the team will soon be resolved.

Tamil Thalaivas star Amit Hooda commented after the match, “The team has very high hopes from me but it is very unfortunate that I have not been giving my 100%. Today’s game was 80% of my potential."

He also reserved praise for one of his team's young stars, saying, "Our team’s youngest player Pradap has been performing exceptionally well. He is only eighteen years old, but his timing and swiftness are perfect.”

The Tamil Thalaivas coach also praised his side's comeback from a miserable start, and said, “Our planning and strategies failed miserably in the first half. After some changes in the second half, I was very confident about the players and their game. My team has players who are fighters and they displayed great courage to fight back."