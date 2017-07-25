Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: UP Yoddha predicted starting line up

Do UP Yoddhas have the best squad on paper?

by Somesh Chandran Opinion 25 Jul 2017, 21:16 IST

On paper, UP Yoddha have assembled arguably the most cohesive squad in the league. As debutants, not many expected the Uttar Pradesh based outfit to get their balance right in their very first season. But the fact is, this team can well be considered among one of the favourites to lift the Pro Kabaddi season 5 trophy.

A stellar set of raiders will complement some extremely wise defenders on the mat. On that note, let’s take a look at the seven men who could possibly start for UP Yoddha.

#1 Nitin Tomar

The summer headlines belonged to Nitin Tomar

The summer headlines belonged to one man and one man only – Nitin Tomar. Not in his wildest dreams would he have predicted his massive price tag at the auction.

Not that the dust is settled, he will have to be as focused as a race horse to justify the adulation and money he’s received in the past month. The most expensive kabaddi player of season 5 is a 22-year-old who will also captain this side. Let that sink in.

