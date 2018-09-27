Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 outstanding moments for UP Yoddha so far

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    27 Sep 2018, 18:17 IST

UP Yoddhas
UP Yoddha is a franchise powered by GMR Group

The stage is set. Players are ready to cross the line. Yes, Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway from the 7th of October in the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. The league will come to an end on the 5th of January. Twelve teams will clash against each other to grab the sparkling trophy.

UP Yoddha is a franchise powered by GMR Group. They made a debut in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi League. The team was guided by coach Udaya Kumar and led by Nitin Tomar.

With just ten days left in the league to commence, let us recall some outstanding moments given to us by UP Yoddhas.

#1 Nitin Tomar justified his 'costliest player' title

Nitin Tomar scored a total of 177 points in 20 matches
Nitin Tomar scored a total of 177 points in 20 matches

Nitin Tomar became the costliest player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League as UP Yoddhas bought him for a whopping Rs 93 lakhs during the season 5 auctions.

Being the priciest one, Nitin had a gigantic pressure to perform. He scored a total of 177 points in 20 matches. He was also the highest scorer from the Yoddhas' army.

Nitin started his Pro Kabaddi career in season 3 playing for Bengal Warriors. In fact, Bengal Warriors qualified for the semi-finals due to his massive contribution. Nitin will be seen playing from Puneri Paltan in the forthcoming season.

#2 UP became one of the new teams to qualify for the playoffs in season 5

Ent
The journey for them was not easy

Even though UP Yoddhas made a debut in season 5, they were one of the two new teams who managed to book up a place for themselves in the semi-finals. We witnessed a good performance by the players of UP's franchise.

The journey for them was not easy. Yoddhas eventually lost the playoffs match by the hands of Patna Pirates but they definitely did a great job in season 5.

Captain Nitin Tomar was the top scorer of the team. In the upcoming season, Rishank Devadiga will handle the captaincy.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 UP Yoddha Rishank Devadiga Nitin Tomar
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!!
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Rishank Devadiga to lead UP...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: UP Yoddha - Time Table & Venue...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 raiders who you might not know...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting U.P. Yoddha's...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 6: Team analysis of UP Yoddhas
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6: Meet Nitin Mavi - An aspirational journey...
RELATED STORY
10 Things You Need to Know About Rishank Devadiga
RELATED STORY
PKL Young Stars: Mahender Singh - The Bulldozer
RELATED STORY
Rajesh Narwal: 10 things you need to know about him
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates - Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us