Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 outstanding moments for UP Yoddha so far

UP Yoddha is a franchise powered by GMR Group

The stage is set. Players are ready to cross the line. Yes, Pro Kabaddi League is all set to get underway from the 7th of October in the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. The league will come to an end on the 5th of January. Twelve teams will clash against each other to grab the sparkling trophy.

UP Yoddha is a franchise powered by GMR Group. They made a debut in the fifth edition of Pro Kabaddi League. The team was guided by coach Udaya Kumar and led by Nitin Tomar.

With just ten days left in the league to commence, let us recall some outstanding moments given to us by UP Yoddhas.

#1 Nitin Tomar justified his 'costliest player' title

Nitin Tomar scored a total of 177 points in 20 matches

Nitin Tomar became the costliest player in the history of Pro Kabaddi League as UP Yoddhas bought him for a whopping Rs 93 lakhs during the season 5 auctions.

Being the priciest one, Nitin had a gigantic pressure to perform. He scored a total of 177 points in 20 matches. He was also the highest scorer from the Yoddhas' army.

Nitin started his Pro Kabaddi career in season 3 playing for Bengal Warriors. In fact, Bengal Warriors qualified for the semi-finals due to his massive contribution. Nitin will be seen playing from Puneri Paltan in the forthcoming season.

#2 UP became one of the new teams to qualify for the playoffs in season 5

The journey for them was not easy

Even though UP Yoddhas made a debut in season 5, they were one of the two new teams who managed to book up a place for themselves in the semi-finals. We witnessed a good performance by the players of UP's franchise.

The journey for them was not easy. Yoddhas eventually lost the playoffs match by the hands of Patna Pirates but they definitely did a great job in season 5.

Captain Nitin Tomar was the top scorer of the team. In the upcoming season, Rishank Devadiga will handle the captaincy.

