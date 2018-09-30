Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 outstanding stats for U Mumba thus far

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 42 // 30 Sep 2018, 12:27 IST

U Mumba won the second season of Pro Kabaddi League

U Mumba, owned by Ronnie Screwvala, are one of the twelve teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. The team was led by Captain Anup Kumar in all of the 5 previous seasons, and coached by Bhaskaran Edacherry and Ravi Shetty. In season 2, U Mumba beat Bengaluru Bulls in a thrilling finale to be crowned Star Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2015 Champions.

In the upcoming season, Gholamreza Mahmoud Mazandarani and Upendra Kumar will coach the team. Fazel Atrachali will lead the squad.

Now that the sixth edition of India's biggest league is just days away, let us recall some of the best moments Mumbai's franchise has given us viewers.

#1 Winning second season of Pro Kabaddi League

"U Mumba has won the second edition of the Pro Kabaddi League". Yes, these were the words by the commentators on air when U Mumba won the Pro Kabaddi League by defeating Bengaluru Bulls in the final of season 2.

They were practically lethal against the Bulls throughout the match. Bulls' captain Manjeet Chillar made a mistake which cost his team heavily. He got greedy in his attempt to score an extra point and got caught which turned out to be the match's turning point. The scoreboard at the end of the faceoff was 36 - 30. It was a memorable win for the team and its fans.

#2 Most all-outs in season 5

U Mumba had a completely new team in season five. Other than the captain Anup Kumar, almost all the old players had been replaced by new faces.

Players like the young Surinder Singh, Kashiling Adake, and Nitin Madane did a commendable job. The boys inflicted a total of 36 all-outs in the previous season.

#3 Most matches won in history of Pro Kabaddi League

There is no doubting the fact that U Mumba has been one of the strongest teams in the past. Till date, they have won a total of 53 matches. They have had some of the best players the league has ever seen, including the likes of Anup Kumar, Mohit Chhillar, Surender Nada, Jeeva Kumar, and Rishank Devadiga.

#4 Most raid points scored in the inaugural season of the league

U Mumba had the best squad in the first season of the league. With a proper blend of defense and offense, they looked almost perfect.

With the likes of toe touch king Anup Kumar, Rishank Devadiga, Shabeer Bapu and many more, their raiding was pretty dope. Captain Anup was also awarded the best raider of the league with 155 points in just 16 matches. A wonderful figure indeed.

His record was broken in season 5. Talismanic Piratian Pardeep Narwal broke his record by scoring a mind-boggling total of 369 points in just a single season. Well, records are meant to be broken, aren't they?

#5 Most tackle points scored in the 2nd season of PKL

If the raiders of the Mumba squad were awesome in season 1, the defenders were magnificent the next time around.

U Mumba had a plethora of world-class defenders. Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, you name them and Mumbai had them. Just the sight of these wonderful tacklers sent chills down the spines of oppositions. The defense was one of the substantial reasons why U Mumba won the second season.