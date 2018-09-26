Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who have been valuable for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the past

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    26 Sep 2018, 21:07 IST

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League
Jaipur Pink Panthers were the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League season 6 is scheduled to start from the 7th of October in Tamil Nadu. A total of twelve teams will be competing against each other to win the trophy. The format of the matches as going to be pretty similar to that of the prior season. Teams will get divided into two zones - A and B. The three-months long league will come to an end on the 5th of January.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, better known as the inaugural champions of the Pro Kabaddi League is owned by Abhishek Bachchan. Navneet Gautam led the team till season 3. Jasvir Singh took over the captaincy from season 4. Panthers defeated U Mumba and clinched the trophy for the first time. Let's cherish those old moments and take a glance at those five players who were valuable to the team in the past.

#5 Ran Singh

He is well-known for his all-aggressive tackles, blocks and dashes
He is well-known for his all-aggressive tackles, blocks and dashes

Ran Singh was a part of Jaipur Pink Panthers since season 1 before switching to Bengal Warriors in season 5.

He is well-known for his all-aggressive tackles, blocks and dashes. It never surprised us when we witnessed him performing a tackle single-handedly.

Till date, he has scored 218 points in 77 matches, which makes him one of the best all-rounders of kabaddi. He was retained by Bengal Warriors for the sixth edition of the league.

#4 Rohit Rana

Rana started his PKL career playing from Jaipur's team
Rana started his PKL career playing from Jaipur's team

Another defender makes it on the list, and he is the masked-man Rohit Rana. One can very easily recognize him as a lethal defender with a black cloth wrapped across his mouth area. He is one of the most refined defenders of Pro Kabaddi League.

Rana started his PKL career playing with the Jaipur team. He played a substantial role in the team winning the league. He became a part of Telegu Titans in season 5. In the upcoming season, Rohit will be seen donning on the black-orange jersey of U Mumba.

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!!
