Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who have been valuable for Patna Pirates in the past

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 73 // 26 Sep 2018, 14:51 IST

Patna Pirates have won Pro Kabaddi League the most number of times

Pro Kabaddi League season 6 is all ready to kick-off from the 7th of October. The first six matches will take place in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Twelve teams from all over India will fight for the highly prized trophy. The format of the three-month league will be as same as that of the last season.

Patna Pirates, probably one of the best if not the best teams in the league. They have already got their names engraved in the history of Pro Kabaddi League as the undefeated champions. Pirates have made a hattrick of titles as they won seasons 3, 4 and 5 of India's biggest league.

They were trained and instructed by coach Ram Mehar Singh. The Dubki King or the mojo raider Pardeep Narwal led them to the victory. He has been a substantial part of the team since season 3. As just ten days are left in the cherished league to start, let's have a look at those five players who have been valuable for the Pirates' squad in the past.

#5 Fazel Atrachali

Fazel played for Patna Pirates in season 4 and was awarded the best defender of the season with 33 points in 11 matches

Without a doubt, Fazel Atrachali is one of the most excellent players in the Pro Kabaddi League. He makes his tackles look like child's play. Fazel played for Patna Pirates in season 4 and was awarded the best defender of the season with 33 points in 11 matches.

This Iranian champ started his PKL career in season 2, where he played for U Mumba before shifting to Patna Pirates in season 4.

He will reunite with U Mumba in the sixth edition of the league as they bought him paying a hefty price of Rs 100 lakhs, which also makes him the costliest foreign player in the history of PKL.

