Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 will start off from October 7, 2018 as the first leg of the competition is hosted by the Tamil Thalaivas franchise at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The three-month Kabaddi carnival will go through twelve cities and finally come to an end with the grand finale in Mumbai on January 5, 2018.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were the champions of the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They have had their fair share of ups and downs across the later seasons reaching the final another time in Season 4 but losing out to Patna Pirates eventually.

Pink Panthers made waves in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auction when they acquired the services of former Puneri Paltan captain Deepak Niwas Hooda for a massive amount of 1.15 Crores making him one of the few crorepatis in the Pro Kabaddi League. To add leadership to their roster, they have signed former longtime U Mumba and Indian national team captain Anup Kumar as well. The additions of corner defenders Mohit Chillar and Sandeep Kumar Dhull further add dexterity to the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad as they go in with a fresh approach to relaunch a challenge for the title this season.

We take a look at the key players for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season as they aim to win the title again.

#5 Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Sandeep Kumar Dhull had good stints with Dabang Delhi and Telugu Titans

Sandeep Kumar Dhull debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League in the third season with the Dabang Delhi KC franchise. He made a favourable impression playing on the left corner as he racked up a total of 32 points in the ten matches that he featured in. In the next season, he moved on to the Telugu Titans.

Dhull continued his form for Titans as well scoring 35 points at a 52.23% successful tackles rate with two High 5s to his name in the season. After missing out on the fifth season, Dhull was signed by the Jaipur Pink Panthers for a hefty price of 66 Lakhs and will form a critical part of the Jaipur defence. He will partner up with the experienced defender Mohit Chillar as the duo will take charge of the defence for the Pink Panthers.

