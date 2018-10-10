Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Jaipur Pink Panthers can win the title

Sudeshna Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 648 // 10 Oct 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Jaipur Pink Panthers win the title again?

The sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League has got off a great start. Three days have already seen a huge upset, thrilling draws and some fine performances by the revered kabaddi exponents of the country.

The fourth day of the PKL 2018 will kick off with a blockbuster meeting between two champions -- U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers at Chennai. They won the first two editions of the league and certainly know what it takes to perform under pressure against a tough opponent.

Anup Kumar faces a tricky situation since this is the first time he will be donning a Jaipur Pink Panthers jersey, having led the Mumbai franchise for the past five seasons. His new team certainly looks a pretty strong and balanced side this time and could lay their hands on the PKL trophy for a second time.

Here are the five reasons why Jaipur Pink Panthers can win the title:

#1 Arrival of Captain Cool

Rare sight: Anup Kumar (centre) in a Pink Panthers jersey

The Jaipur Pink Panthers could not have asked for a better captain. Anup Kumar is the 'Captain Cool'. He knows how to mentor youngsters, he knows how to guide them to the right path. He has the capability to inspire his teammates and make them listen to him.

He is an excellent raider and has amassed 489 raid points from 78 Pro kabaddi matches. His credentials as a captain are stunning as well. He led U Mumba to the PKL title in 2015, and two other finals too. He also captained India to a Kabaddi World Cup win in 2016, besides being a part of two Asian Games gold medal-winning teams.

Anup Kumar has got just about everything that one needs in a captain of a kabaddi team. Having played for U Mumba for five seasons in a row, this is the very first time he will be seen wearing a different jersey.

That is perhaps the only thing that has changed for him. He will still be the master tactician and the amazing leader that everybody in his team can look up to and trust.

1 / 5 NEXT