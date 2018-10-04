×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas will find it difficult to win PKL Season 6

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    04 Oct 2018, 23:10 IST

Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas defence will be tested a lot this year

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 is about to kickstart in a few days' time as the first match of the season takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Chennai leg will be followed by eleven more legs in various cities around the country and the playoffs in Kochi and Mumbai. The grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 will be held at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, where the champions will be crowned.

Tamil Thalaivas made their debut last season in the Pro Kabaddi League but had a tough time to get up and running as they took their time adjusting to the hecticness and intensity of the league. Ajay Thakur led the side well with his performances and leadership on the mat and took charge of a young squad that made life tough for some teams in the second half of the season. They took a lot of sides deep into the mat but lost the matches owing to nerves and thus ended up at the bottom of their zonal standings.

Here are a few reasons why the Tamil Thalaivas will find it difficult yet again to challenge for the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 title.

#5 Inexperienced defensive lineup

The Tamil Thalaivas side retained a major core of their defensive lineup when they retained Amit Hooda and C. Arun ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Auction held earlier this year. Though Amit Hooda was impressive with his corner exploits and scored 61 points for the Thalaivas last year, the support staff for him in the defence was not up to the mark as much as he would have liked.

The defence looks a lot like the last season's lineup and could prove to be an issue this year for the Thalaivas as they prepare for their title challenge.

1 / 5 NEXT
Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
