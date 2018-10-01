Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas will win PKL Season 6

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    01 Oct 2018, 23:50 IST

Ajay Thakur will hope his men can reverse the team's fortunes this season
When the Tamil Thalaivas team made their debut in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, the whispers circling around in the air was mostly centered around their talismanic skipper Ajay Thakur, who was captaining a Pro Kabaddi League side for the first time in his career.

The debut was certainly not one to remember, as the Thalaivas crumbled to a wooden spoon finish from Zone 'B', finishing with just six wins from 22 matches, raising questions on the composition of their side and their inability to excel in crunch situations.

However, that one problem seems to have been covered with the addition of the likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde, three players who have made their presence felt across the five editions of the league so far.

As the sixth season approaches, a lot of new opportunities will be on offer for the Ajay Thakur-led side, which will be licking its lips to get on to the mat and rectify the performance from last season.

Here are five reasons as to why the Tamil Thalaivas could go on to win this season.

#5 Lots of experienced players in the squad

Sunil and Jasvir Singh will certainly add balance to the side
Sunil and Jasvir Singh will certainly add balance to the side (PC: Tamil Thalaivas Twitter)

In the last season, the Thalaivas had to make do with the limited amount of resources they had and with that, the lack of experience in both the defensive and raiding setup did not help their cause as they more often than not gifted easy points to the opposition.

However, with the addition of the likes of Jasvir Singh and Manjeet Chhillar, the experience will certainly come good for the Thalaivas, who will be desperate to get some wins under their belt and stake a claim for a spot in the race for the title.

In addition to this, Sunil, a utility defender joins the squad along with Sukesh Hegde and the two will be instrumental for the Thalaivas to have a good season ahead.


Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur Manjeet Chhillar
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
