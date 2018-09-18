Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabang Delhi KC - Time Table & Venue Details

Dabang Delhi KC had a season to forget last year and will hope to bounce back this season

The Pro Kabaddi League is just a couple of weeks away now as the Season 6 of India's longest sporting league commences on 7th October, kick-starting a three-month long carnival from Chennai. It will come to an end with the Grand Finale on 5th January in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Last season was a massively disappointing one for the GMR Group-owned Dabang Delhi K.C. as they finished in the last spot in Zone A, after winning just five out of their twenty-two matches in the season. The journey of the last season was marred with a mixture of misfortune and poor performances on the mat. Their captain, Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh was constantly troubled by injury concerns and the coach Ramesh Bhendigiri struggled to get their defensive combination in order on the mat.

The only bright spot in the entire season for the Dabangs was the form of their other Iranian player, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou. The lanky raider had his shining moments throughout the season as he scored a lot of raid points despite lacking support from other quarters of the team.

Dabang Delhi K.C will be hoping to put their disastrous season in the rearview mirror and drive on to the new season with renewed hope and vigour. Meraj Sheykh was the lone man to be retained by the franchise at a price of 65.55 lakhs as they had a sizeable purse to build their squad going into the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 auction held earlier this year.

Delhi revamped their entire raiding unit, picking up handy raiders who had done well for other franchises as they added Chandran Ranjith (61.25 Lakhs), Pawan Kumar Kadian (20 Lakhs) and experienced man Shabeer Bapu (15.5 Lakhs). All the three raiders will be tipped to team up with the feisty Meraj Sheykh in order to build a credible raiding unit for the Delhi franchise for the season.

They signed up Viraj Vishnu Landge and Satpal Narwal from their last season squad but the addition of defensive stalwarts Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will be a huge boost to the defence, which was constantly an issue for the team last season. The two experienced men will be backed to take charge and man the fortress for the Dabangs.

The addition of Joginder Narwal and Rajesh Narwal further bolsters their experience quotient as the seasoned veterans will be gunning to take the franchise to a better finish this time around.

Here is the entire schedule of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 for Dabang Delhi K.C.

Complete Schedule for the Dabang Delhi KC

Match #1

Date - 9 October

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #2

Date - 11 October

Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #3

Date - 13 October

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #4

Date - 18 October

Opponent - Haryana Steelers

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #5

Date - 21 October

Opponent - Bengal Warriors

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #6

Date - 28 October

Opponent - UP Yoddha

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #7

Date - 31 October

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #8

Date - 4 November

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #9

Date - 8 November

Opponent - Haryana Steelers

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #10

Date - 15 November

Opponent - Patna Pirates

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #11

Date - 20 November

Opponent - Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #12

Date - 24 November

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #13

Date - 25 November

Opponent - Haryana Steelers

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #14

Date - 30 November

Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #15

Date - 1 December

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #16

Date - 2 December

Opponent - Puneri Paltan

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #17

Date - 4 December

Opponent - Telugu Titans

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #18

Date - 5 December

Opponent - Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #19

Date - 6 December

Opponent - Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Time (IST) - 21:00

Match #20

Date - 11 December

Opponent - U Mumba

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Time (IST) - 20:00

Match #21

Date - 20 December

Opponent - Jaipur Pink Panthers

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Time (IST) - 20:00