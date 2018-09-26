Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Dabang Delhi name Joginder Narwal as captain for season 6

Joginder Narwal during his Bengaluru Bulls days.

What's the story?

Ahead of the sixth season of Pro Kabaddi League, Dabang Delhi has named Joginder Narwal as their captain. He replaces Iranian all-rounder Meraj Sheykh as the skipper of the Delhi-based franchise.

In case you didn't know...

When the Pro Kabaddi League was started in 2014, Dabang Delhi were one of the founding franchises. However, since, Delhi haven't enjoyed the best of times in the PKL. In fact, they are the only founding member to have never finished in a top-four spot.

The heart of the matter

Joginder Narwal will be the new captain on the mat for Delhi, ahead of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League. The Indian will hope to lead his team to their first ever top-four finish.

He replaces Meraj Sheykh as Delhi's captain, who led the team during season 4 and season 5 of the PKL. The Iranian All-rounder was also Delhi's best foreign performer in season 5, scoring One hundred and four points.

Narwal has previously represented U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan in the PKL and will hope to use the same experience to propel Dabang Delhi to the top. Moreover, the Indian defender has proven to be a rock in the defence in the past, an area of concern for Delhi in particular.

With the Indian defender as the captain, Dabang Delhi will hope for results which can see them occupy one of the top positions in the PKL season 6.

What's next?

With the auctions and preparations done, the Pro Kabaddi League is set to get underway soon. Once again, fans will witness the exhilarating action of one of India's fan-favourite sports.

Dabang Delhi has been one of the most disappointing teams of the league since its inception. However, with a new squad and a new leader at the helm, things might turn out a little differently this season. At least, that is what capital city franchise will hope for.