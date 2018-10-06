Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Fazel Atrachali named the captain of U Mumba for Season 6

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 55 // 06 Oct 2018, 13:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fazel Atrachali is the first player in PKL history to get auctioned for 1 crore

U Mumba named their newly bought Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali as captain for Season 6. He was bought by U Mumba for a record bid of 1 crore, making him the first Pro Kabaddi League player to be auctioned for a crore.

Fazel will be representing U Mumba for the second time as he played his first two seasons for the Mumbai-based franchise before plying his trade with Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortunegiants for a season each. U Mumba fans will be delighted on his coming back to the team.

The 26-year-old, who captained the 2018 Asia Games Gold medal winning Iranian kabaddi team, has played four seasons of PKL so far. Fazel is especially dangerous when he displays a dash due to his sheer strength.

In every season, he got the chance to play the final, making him the only foreign player to make an appearance in four PKL summit clashes. He has also lifted the PKL trophy twice, once each with U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

Fazel played for the debut team Gujarat Fortunegiants in season 5 and scored more than 100 tackle points with his Iranian partner Abozar Mohajer Mighani.

It was an easy decision for U Mumba to elect Fazel as the new captain because the 26-year-old captained and led the Iranian National Kabaddi team to Gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Iranian defender has played 56 matches in PKL and scored 152 tackle points -- he was the best defender of season 4 with 52 tackle points which played a major role in Patna Pirates' title win. He has a success rate of more than 63% in tackles.

Looking at the previous records of Fazel it can be expected that U Mumba has a high chance of making it to the final of season 6. U Mumba will begin their PKL season 6 campaign on October 7 as they lock horns with the Puneri Paltan.

How do you think U Mumba will perform under their new leader? Do share your opinions in the comments section below.