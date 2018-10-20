Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Leg Dream Team

Fazel Atrachali has been brilliant this season

The Haryana leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 concluded on Thursday with home team Haryana Steelers ending their miserable campaign with a win over Dabang Delhi. While certain teams had a good outing in the Haryana leg, certain teams would want to perform better in their next match.

In the Haryana leg, certain players stood out among others as they gave exceptional performances. As the league has moved on to the next leg which is happening in Pune, let's take a look at the Dream Team for the Haryana Leg.

Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

U Mumba won both their games in the Haryana Leg, both of them against home team Haryana Steelers. Fazel Atrachali was excellent both as captain and defender as he scored 9 points in 2 games.

He is the left corner defender and captain of our Dream Team.He combined well with Dharmaraj Cheralathan and finished off many tackles for which he wasn't awarded tackle points. He had great awareness and maintained the composure within the team during do or die raids and pressure situations.

Abozar Mighani (Telugu Titans)

Abozar Mighani has justified his price tag with splendid performances

Another Iranian was undoubtedly the best right corner in the Haryana Leg. Abozar Mighani was bought by the Telugu Titans for ₹75 lakh and he is more than justifying his price tag. He has 10 tackle points in 2 games with 2 High Fives. He has a tackle success rate of 84% and was very effective in his defending.

He and Vishal Bhardwaj combined really well on a lot of occasions and are the spearheads in defence for the Titans. He has also ably finished of tackles and has looked solid with his blocks and thigh holds. Abozar made it to the final of PKL last season and will look to use his experience to lead the Titans to the title last season.

He is the right corner defender of our team.

