Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers announce Anup Kumar as captain for Season 6

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
News
74   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST

Anup Kumar
Anup Kumar has been one of the best captains in the Pro Kabaddi League over five seasons

Jaipur Pink Panthers have announced that former Indian national kabaddi team and U Mumba captain Anup Kumar will be leading the side for the upcoming season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Anup Kumar has been one of the most successful captains in the Pro Kabaddi League over five seasons as he led the U Mumba franchise with a calm and composed demeanour that has given him the moniker 'Captain Cool'. Kumar has also been a critical part of the hugely successful Indian Kabaddi team since his debut at the 2006 South Asian Games held in Sri Lanka.

Kumar won the Asian Games gold medal in the 2010 Guangzhou and 2014 Incheon editions and was the captain for India's famous World Cup win in 2016 when it was held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Kumar led the U Mumba franchise to a Pro Kabaddi League championship victory in the second season after reaching the final in the first season. He has been characterised as one of the most intelligent captains in the league, delivering clinical performances under pressure for the U Mumba side. During his tenure with the Maharashtrian franchise, Kumar managed to score a massive 546 points in 78 matches which include 489 raid points and 57 tackle points, putting him in the top 5 of all-time points scorers in the PKL.

Last season saw U Mumba fail to qualify for the playoffs stages for the first time in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League but Anup Kumar was the clear star for the side on the mat. He scored 135 points in 21 matches with an average of 5.33 raid points per match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers picked up Anup Kumar in the auction for a price of 30 Lakhs and he will relish a new challenge on his hands with the likes of Deepak Niwas Hooda, Mohit Chillar and Sandeep Kumar Dhull along his side.

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
