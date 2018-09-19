Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers - Time Table & Venue Details

Jaipur Pink Panthers with the 2014 PKL trophy

The Pro Kabaddi League is back with the sixth season of the tournament which would start on 7th October and the final will be played on 5th January. A total of twelve franchises would be competing for the coveted title.

The champions of the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League have only made it to the playoffs once in the last four years and would be looking for better their performances in this edition of the tournament.

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise decided to completely revamp their squad as they retained zero players from the previous season. They went all out in the auctions as they bought the hotshot Deepak Hooda, who cost them 1.15 crore rupees. They also spent big on defenders such as Sandeep Dhull and Mohit Chhillar, who collectively cost them about 1.25 crores. The young South Korean defender, Chang Ko will be seen alongside these two marshalling the defence of the Jaipur-based franchise.

They also went for experienced names like Anup Kumar, who cost them a mere 30 lakhs. The clear-out also means that Jasvir Singh, who played for Jaipur in all the five seasons till now, will be representing the Tamil Thalaivas in this edition of the PKL. The Pink Panthers would be hoping to not miss the valued experience of Jasvir Singh.

After assembling a great squad, the Jaipur Pink Panthers would be hoping that a repeat of last season does not happen, when they had a good squad but the season turned out to be a failure.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers would be facing U Mumba in their first match of the season which would see Anup Kumar face a team that he captained for four straight years, helping them reach the playoffs in the first four seasons.

Here is the full schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers for Season Six of the Pro Kabaddi League:

Match #1

Date: Friday, 5th October

Opponent: U Mumba

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Match #2

Date: Wednesday, 10th October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

Match #3

Date: Tuesday, 16th October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat

Match #4

Date: Friday, 19th October

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune

Match #5

Date: Friday, 26th October

Opponent: Patna Pirates

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Match #6

Date: Saturday, 27th October

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna

Match #7

Date: Friday, 2nd November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Match #8

Date: Tuesday, 6th November

Opponent: Haryana Steeler

Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida

Match #9

Date: Friday, 9th November

Opponent: U Mumba

Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai

Match #10

Date: Friday, 16th November

Opponent: U.P. Yoddha

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Match #11

Date: Sunday, 18th November

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

Match #12

Date: Friday, 23rd November

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Match #13

Date: Friday, 30th November

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Match #14

Date: Saturday, 8th December

Opponent: Telugu Titans

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Match #15

Date: Sunday, 9th December

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Match #16

Date: Friday, 14th December

Opponent: Puneri Paltan

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #17

Date: Saturday, 15th December

Opponent: U Mumba

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #18

Date: Sunday, 16th December

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #19

Date: Tuesday, 18th December

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #20

Date: Wednesday, 19th December

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Match #21

Date: Thursday, 20th December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.

Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur