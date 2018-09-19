Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers - Time Table & Venue Details
The Pro Kabaddi League is back with the sixth season of the tournament which would start on 7th October and the final will be played on 5th January. A total of twelve franchises would be competing for the coveted title.
The champions of the inaugural season of the Pro Kabaddi League have only made it to the playoffs once in the last four years and would be looking for better their performances in this edition of the tournament.
The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise decided to completely revamp their squad as they retained zero players from the previous season. They went all out in the auctions as they bought the hotshot Deepak Hooda, who cost them 1.15 crore rupees. They also spent big on defenders such as Sandeep Dhull and Mohit Chhillar, who collectively cost them about 1.25 crores. The young South Korean defender, Chang Ko will be seen alongside these two marshalling the defence of the Jaipur-based franchise.
They also went for experienced names like Anup Kumar, who cost them a mere 30 lakhs. The clear-out also means that Jasvir Singh, who played for Jaipur in all the five seasons till now, will be representing the Tamil Thalaivas in this edition of the PKL. The Pink Panthers would be hoping to not miss the valued experience of Jasvir Singh.
After assembling a great squad, the Jaipur Pink Panthers would be hoping that a repeat of last season does not happen, when they had a good squad but the season turned out to be a failure.
The Jaipur Pink Panthers would be facing U Mumba in their first match of the season which would see Anup Kumar face a team that he captained for four straight years, helping them reach the playoffs in the first four seasons.
Here is the full schedule of Jaipur Pink Panthers for Season Six of the Pro Kabaddi League:
Match #1
Date: Friday, 5th October
Opponent: U Mumba
Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Match #2
Date: Wednesday, 10th October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Match #3
Date: Tuesday, 16th October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
Venue - Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonipat
Match #4
Date: Friday, 19th October
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
Venue - Balewadi Stadium, Pune
Match #5
Date: Friday, 26th October
Opponent: Patna Pirates
Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Match #6
Date: Saturday, 27th October
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
Venue - Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna
Match #7
Date: Friday, 2nd November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida
Match #8
Date: Tuesday, 6th November
Opponent: Haryana Steeler
Venue - Greater Noida Sports Complex, Greater Noida
Match #9
Date: Friday, 9th November
Opponent: U Mumba
Venue - NSCI Dome, Mumbai
Match #10
Date: Friday, 16th November
Opponent: U.P. Yoddha
Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Match #11
Date: Sunday, 18th November
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
Venue - The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Match #12
Date: Friday, 23rd November
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
Venue - Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru
Match #13
Date: Friday, 30th November
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Thyagraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Match #14
Date: Saturday, 8th December
Opponent: Telugu Titans
Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Match #15
Date: Sunday, 9th December
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
Venue - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
Match #16
Date: Friday, 14th December
Opponent: Puneri Paltan
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #17
Date: Saturday, 15th December
Opponent: U Mumba
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #18
Date: Sunday, 16th December
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #19
Date: Tuesday, 18th December
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #20
Date: Wednesday, 19th December
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Match #21
Date: Thursday, 20th December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi K.C.
Venue - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur