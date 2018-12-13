×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 111: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
17   //    13 Dec 2018, 22:46 IST

Can Deepak Niwas Hooda take the Pink Panthers to yet another win?
Can Deepak Niwas Hooda take the Pink Panthers to yet another win?

The home side, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Puneri Paltan in the first match of the Panchkula leg of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Friday at 8 pm IST.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off a strong and decisive win against the Tamil Thalaivas courtesy the raiding exploits of Deepak Niwas Hooda and a menacing defensive display by the side.

While Deepak maintained his consistency as he, yet again, emerged the team's top raider with 8 raid points, it was the defense of the Panthers with 15 tackle points that kept the likes of Ajay Thakur and Jasvir Singh quiet on the night. Sunil Siddhgavali emerged the top defender in the match with 5 points off his 6 attempted tackles.

The Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, is coming off a disappointing 17-point defeat (36-53) against the Patna Pirates in a match where Pardeep Narwal with his 27-point effort took the game away from Pune single-handedly.

The only positive to come out of the game was the Super-10 from G.B.More, who scored a total of 13 points off his 15 attempted raids.

Pune's captain, Girish Ernak's poor form in this season continued on the night as he returned empty-handed from the match despite attempting 6 tackles.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 G.B. More (left raider) vs Santhapanaselvam (right corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Sandeep Narwal (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, Anand Patil, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, and Santhapanaselvam

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), G.B. More, Sandeep, Parvesh, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar, and Shubham Shinde

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

