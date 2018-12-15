Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 114: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Deepak Hooda would look to take the Pink Panthers to their first win against U Mumba in PKL 2018

The home side, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex today, Saturday at 9 pm IST.

The Pink Panthers are coming off a 36-23 win against Puneri Paltan in the inaugural match of their home leg. The defense of the Panthers, with a contribution of 17 tackle points, led to this win. Sunil Siddhgavali was the star for Jaipur with his stupendous 8 tackle points, including a Super-tackle, while Amit Kumar also finished with a High-5 off his 6 tackles.

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the top raider for his side with 8 points, while Ajinkya Pawar supported his skipper with 5 raid points.

U Mumba, in their last match, decimated their opposition, Dabang Delhi by a 25-point margin (44-19). U Mumba was decisive in their raiding and equally clinical in its defense as they dominated the proceedings from start to end.

Siddharth Desai was the top raider for his side with yet another Super-10, while U Mumba captain, Fazel Atrachali was the top defender for his side with 5 tackle points.

The two teams, Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba, have faced each other twice in the season so far, wherein U Mumba has come out on top on both occasions, by 39-32 in Match 7 and 48-24 in Match 54.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Santhapanaselvam (right corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Dharmaraj Cheralathan (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, Anand Patil, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, and Santhapanaselvam

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Arjun Deshwal, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

