Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 114: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Player Ratings

Deepak Niwas Hooda was the top scoring player for the Jaipur side

The second match of the night saw the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers take to the mat against their familiar rivals U Mumba at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

The home side Jaipur Pink Panthers came into this crucial fixture with two wins on the trot and needed a win to stay alive in the playoffs race from the Zone A of the competition. Their talismanic skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has been the leading scorer for the side in the raiding department.

The Jaipur defence began on a strong note against the Tamil Thalaivas last night as Sunil Siddhgavali and Amit Kumar scored High 5s as they thwarted off the challenge from the raiders.

U Mumba have secured their qualification for the playoffs a few matches ago and came into the match with the aim to keep their top spot intact in the Zone A.

Fazel Atrachali, their skipper led their strong defence as the leading tackle points scorer in the league with the able support of his fellow defenders.

Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan formed a formidable partnership in the raiding unit as Desai continued his stellar debut season run for the side.

The first half saw the U Mumba side take early control of the match courtesy strong all-around performance from their raiding unit and the defence.

Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan did well to keep the Jaipur defence on their toes with their effective raiding. Deepak Niwas Hooda kept the Jaipur side in the hunt as they cut the deficit down to two points as the first half ended 14-12 in favour of the U Mumba side.

The second period saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers start off on a strong note and get an important all-out at the stroke of the 30th minute to take a six-point lead in the match.

However, strong raiding from Siddharth Desai got the U Mumba side back in the match and they got a key all-out in the final two minutes taking a slim lead.

Desai and Hooda shone for the side in crucial moments as the sides shared the spoils on the night with the score at 35-35 in the end.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda - (8.5/10)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper continued his good form as he kept the U Mumba defenders busy with his effective raiding.

He even managed to score two tackle points in the first half of the match. He picked up critical points in the final minutes to get the draw for the Jaipur side.

Ajinkya Pawar - (5/10)

The young raider was a good support to the skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda picking up timely raid points for the side and finished with three raid points.

Anand Patil - (3/10)

Anand Patil was used as the third raider by the Jaipur Pink Panthers but found it difficult to score points managing just one raid point in the first half.

Amit Kumar - (7/10)

The all-rounder was handy for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first half scoring a Super Raid at a time when they were down in numbers. He had a tough time in the defence conceding a lot of touch points but picked up three tackles

Sunil Siddhgavali - (3/10)

The in-form Jaipur defender had a quiet night in the cover position as he struggled to pick up tackle points.

He conceded a couple of raid points and played a supporting role to his teammates tonight.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - (4/10)

Sandeep Kumar Dhull operated on the left corner for the Jaipur defence and had a poor first half failing to pick up any tackle point. He had a solid second half picking up

Santhapanaselvam - (4/10)

The right corner defender had a tough time to deal with the U Mumba raiders in the first half but managed to get a Super Tackle with an ankle hold on Siddharth Desai.

