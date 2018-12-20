Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 121: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch

Can Deepak Niwas Hooda conquer the defensive might of Dabang Delhi?

The home side, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Dabang Delhi in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex today, Thursday at 8 pm IST.

The Pink Panthers are coming off a narrow defeat (31-33) in a closely-fought encounter against the Gujarat Fortune Giants yesterday. A defensive misjudgment on the part of Santhapanaselvam against Rohit Gulia gave the game away in the final raid of the match.

On an evening, when 'Captain Cool' Anup Kumar, a Pink Panther and a stalwart of the game, announced his retirement, it was quite ironical for his team to lose the match due to a lack of patience.

Deepak Niwas Hooda (4 points) and Selvamani K (1 point) couldn't score many points on the night as Ajinkya Pawar (9 raid points) stepped up to keep Pink Panthers in the game with continuous successful raids, especially in the final 5 minutes of the match.

The Dabangs are also coming off a defeat, a 25-point defeat (19-44) at the hands of the U Mumba. In a match where the Dabangs rested 5 members of its regular team against a full-strength U Mumba, the defeat was quite inevitable. The only positive for the Dabangs from the match was Satpal who scored 4 tackle points, including a super-tackle and a raid point.

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi, have faced each other twice in the season so far, and the Dabangs have come out on top on both the occasions, 40-29 in Match 58 and 48-35 in Match 89.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Ravinder Pahal (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, Selvamani K, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, and Santhapanaselvam

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

