Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 37: UP Yoddha v Dabang Delhi | Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 56 // 28 Oct 2018, 22:47 IST

Shrikant Jadhav was the man of the moment as UP Yoddha won

A raiding masterclass from Shrikant Jadhav overshadowed 'Super 10s' from three other raiders as UP Yoddha clinched a nail-biting thriller by a two-point margin to register a 38-36 win over Dabang Delhi at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

The Yoddha were dealt a blow early in the game as Rishank Devadiga was ruled out of the contest but his absence was hardly felt, owing to a superb show from Jadhav and stand-in skipper Prashant Kumar Rai, who also picked up 11 points to his credit.

Delhi's defense unit went missing when it most mattered as the day belonged to the raiders, highlighted by Naveen Kumar's 13-point effort which unfortunately saw the youngster end up on the wrong side of the result.

Chandran Ranjith too picked up a 'Super-10' as Delhi managed to stay in the lead with useful contributions from Yogesh Hooda, who chipped in with three important tackles but in the end, a two-point raid from Jadhav on UP's penultimate raid sealed the deal.

Here are the player ratings from this match.

Dabang Delhi

Naveen Kumar top-scored for Delhi

Joginder Narwal - 4/10

The Delhi skipper was certainly off-colour all through the game as his half-hearted tackles and lack of confidence hurt the team's cause. Without a point from four tackles, Joginder did not have the easiest of outings.

Naveen Kumar - 8.5/10

The youngster displayed some top skill as his style of play was interlaced with a mixture of patience and aggression that translated into 13 points. However, the 'Super-10' did not suffice as Delhi lost.

Chandran Ranjith - 8/10

Ranjith has been in good form this entire season and was in good form yet again as he kept the UP defenders on their toes and ensured that he kept chipping away with the points in regular intervals.

Rajesh Narwal - 7/10

Rajesh Narwal earned a start in the team and performed a tad bit better than the previous game as he brought his experience into play to collect two points and effect important tackles. However, his slightly hasty approach also saw him gifting away points to the opposition.

Vishal Mane - 5/10

Vishal Mane was not amongst the points in this game as he collected just one point from four tackles but was a vital component in the defensive unit as he supported his teammates' tackles.

Viraj Vishnu Landge - 4/10

Viraj Landge was a little too eager to dash out his opposition raiders which led to him giving away some easy points.

Ravinder Pahal - 4/10

The right corner did not have the best of outings as he affected only one tackle and that too in the second half of the game.

SUBSTITUTES

Yogesh Hooda - 9/10

Hooda, better known for his raiding prowess occupied the cover positions and was a force to reckon with as he pulled off three ankle holds to pick three tackle points as he finished as the top defender of the day for Delhi.

Satpal - 3/10

Satpal was brought on in the second half and was trusted with the need to keep the raider down with only two men on the mat. However, Satpal's advance tackle was in vain as the point was given away with ease.

