Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 41, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 53 // 30 Oct 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will the young raiding unit of Dabang Delhi be able to break Pune's defense?

Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi KC in a Zone A clash at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Wednesday. Puneri Paltan are coming off a loss against Gujarat Fortune Giants and are placed 1st in Zone A but have played 11 games already. Dabang Delhi are coming off a close loss to U.P Yoddha and are placed 5th with 15 points from 5 games.

Dabang Delhi's young raiding unit has come to the party this season with Naveen Kumar scoring 39 points and Chandran Ranjit, their lead raider, scoring 41 points. The heavily defense oriented side opted for lighter buys in the raiding department in this season's auction but the young raiders are slowly coming into their element while Meraj Sheykh's poor form was an unexpected issue the side has faced.

Dabang Delhi have a lot of firepower in their defense with the likes of Ravinder Pahal in the right corner, Vishal Mane in the right cover and captain Joginder Singh Narwal in the left corner. While the corners have fired for the Dabangs, Vishal Mane and Viraj Vishnu will look to give better performances in their respective positions.

The Puneri Paltan have got into a spot of bother with 3 consecutive losses and one of the reasons is their raiding unit under performing. Nitin Tomar has just 19 points from the 3 games and More and Monu have saved their blushes, but even they have been inconsistent. The Paltan should look to address this issue and give Rajesh Mondal yet another outing to see if he has got what the side needs.

With captain Girish Ernak being absent due to injury, Puneri Paltan's defense has looked weak. Although Sandeep Narwal returned to the lineup, the side managed to record only 10 tackle points and will look to play with more authority in the upcoming games.

Ravi Kumar in the right cover has been very good, scoring 10 points in the last 3 games and will look to continue with his great touch until his captain returns to fitness.

Both sides will be looking for a win on Wednesday night. Pune will hope to break their losing streak and Dabang Delhi will aim to convert their starts and points into victories. The strong Delhi defense will look to capitalize on Pune's raiding woes and put pressure on their stalwart, Nitin Tomar. Pune will no doubt try out a different combination and will hope that their defense will come to the party.

Predicted Lineups: Puneri Paltan - Nitin Tomar(C), Sandeep Narwal, Rinku Narwal, Monu, Parvesh, Shubham Shinde, Ravi Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC - Joginder Singh Narwal(C), Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Vishnu, Yogesh Hooda

When and where to watch: 31st October at 8:00 pm IST on Star Sports 2; also available on Hot Star