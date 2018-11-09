Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 54: U Mumba v Jaipur Pink Panthers, Player Ratings

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 91 // 09 Nov 2018, 23:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Abhishek Singh was the man of the moment for U Mumba

U Mumba comprehensively beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-24 to register their first Pro Kabaddi League win at home, the NSCI Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. Abhishek Singh was the star of the show as he finished with 12 points, picking up his first Super-10 of the season apart from the two tackle points he picked up as well.

In a game that kept the Jaipur defenders under the pump at all times, Darshan Kadian brought out his bag of tricks as he too picked up a 'Super 10' while Vinod Kumar's all-round show with four raid points and three tackle points stood out as well.

Fazel Athrachali's top run continued as the U Mumba skipper picked up a 'High-5' and finished with six points while Rohit Rana and Surender Singh contributed vitally as well.

For Jaipur, Deepak Hooda's inconsistent raiding saw him fetch six points and while his 'inconsistency' was the only bright spark for Jaipur, the woeful 'homecoming' for Anup Kumar was compounded by the skipper's inefficiency to pick up points as well.

In the end, the Panthers crashed to yet another loss while U Mumba reached the top of the Zone 'A' table with another confidence-boosting win. Here are the player ratings from this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Hooda picked up six points

Anup Kumar - 3/10

The Panthers skipper failed to find his bearings and had only one good moment when he removed Fazel Athrachali with a skip away from the Iranian's ankle hold.

Deepak Hooda - 6/10

The towering all-rounder did chip away with the points in the first half but went missing in the second half as he finished with six points, four touch points and two bonus points from a total of 13 raids.

Young Chang Ko - 5.5/10

The Korean defender contributed with a vital ankle hold on Abhishek Singh on a Do-or-Die raid but was caught off-guard quite often by both Darshan Kadian and Abhishek Singh.

Selvamani K - 5/10

Selvamani did not feature much in the game as he picked up just the one raid point with a running hand touch from his four raids.

Mohit Chhillar - 4/10

The former U Mumba right corner had a very quiet outing against the U Mumba raiders as Abhishek Singh, in particular, had Chhillar gasping for breath with pace on his raids.

Nitin Rawal - 4/10

The young all-rounder was expected to play a huge role in both departments but unfortunately for the Panthers and Rawal, the youngster picked up an injury while attempting a tackle and was subbed off very early in the game.

Sunil Siddhgavali - 3/10

The left cover defender had a very poor outing as his dashes and blocks were a little too weak and he failed to register a single point on the scoreboard.

SUBSTITUTES

Anand Patil - 7/10

The raider was subbed on late in the second half and was responsible for one of the moments of the game as he picked a super raid, with a bonus and two touch points.

Sandeep Dhull - 7/10

The left corner defender came early into the game as he was drafted in place of Nitin Rawal and he had a reasonable outing, picking up three tackle points from six tackles.

Amit Kumar - 4/10

Amit Kumar could pick up just the one point from six raid points and his inability to strike at crucial moments hurt Jaipur's surge.

Lokesh Kaushik - 4/10

Kaushik was brought in with a lot of hope on him as the Panthers were in deep trouble but the youngster failed to make an impact.

Santhapanaselvam - 3/10

The burly right corner had a miserable game as he was caught on the run by both Darshan and Abhishek Singh, finishing without a point.

1 / 2 NEXT