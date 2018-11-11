×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 58: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
19   //    11 Nov 2018, 00:30 IST

Anup Kumar, along with the coaches, has to figure out a way to clinch wins in the season
Anup Kumar, along with the coaches, has to figure out a way to clinch wins in the season

The Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Dabang Delhi tonight at 8 pm IST at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

Forced to the bottom of the Zone A standings, the Jaipur Pink Panthers failed both in offense and defense against an inspired U Mumba, as they succumbed to a disheartening 24-point loss in the opening match of the Mumbai leg.

Jaipur have been struggling in their attack throughout the season with none of their raiders able to create an impact like the raiders of the other teams. The injury to Nitin Rawal, one of the Panthers' mainstays this season, has added to Jaipur's misery.

Jaipur need to figure out a strategy and fast before the season slips out of their hands.

The Dabang, on the other hand, are coming off a 6-point win against the Haryana Steelers with an all-round display led by their defensive mainstay, Ravinder 'the Hawk' Pahal who was outstanding on the evening with his 6 tackle points.

Although not prolific, Dabang are slowly turning into a well-rounded side with significant contributions from both their defense and attack in almost every match. The only thing they lack is consistency, and if they manage to acquire that then there's no stopping them from getting into this season's playoffs.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Ravinder Pahal (right corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Anand Patil, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Young Chang Ko, Sunil Siddhgavali, Sandeep Dhull, and Mohit Chhillar

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Yogesh Hooda, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Dabang Delhi Jaipur Pink Panthers Anup Kumar Ravinder Pahal Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Schedule
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
