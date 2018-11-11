Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 58: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 11 // 11 Nov 2018, 08:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Deepak Niwas Hooda produce a stunning performance and revive their struggling campaign?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Dabang Delhi KC on 11th November in a Zone A clash. Delhi last played against and defeated Haryana Steelers and are placed fourth in Zone A with 23 points from 8 games. Jaipur Pink Panthers lost miserably to U Mumba and are at the bottom of Zone A with 12 points from 8 games.

Jaipur had a bad time against U Mumba and the main reason was that their raiders were unable to score points. They scored just 16 points and Deepak Hooda top scored with 6 points and Anup scored 5 points. Nitin Rawal disappointed and scored just 1 point before he was replaced by Anand Patil. They must start to take this seriously and put in more effort into raiding.

Jaipur's defence was plundered by U Mumba's raiders and this was when Siddharth Desai was not playing. They played miserably and Sandeep Dhull top scored with 3 points while Young-chang Ko scored 2 points. They need to regroup and show maturity while defending if they want to win games.

Dabang Delhi's raiders had a good time against Haryana. Young Naveen Kumar had yet another brilliant outing and scored 9 points while Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit scored 6 points. Delhi will be pleased that one of their star players, Meraj is slowly getting back to form and this will be a big boost for them.

Dabang Delhi's defence was brilliant yet again and Ravinder Pahal impressed by scoring 6 points. Captain and left corner Joginder managed to score only 1 point while cover defenders Vishal Mane and Rajesh Narwal in the right and left cover respectively scored 3 points each. They will look to continue with their good performance against the struggling Jaipur side.

This match is very important for both the sides, especially Jaipur who need to start winning games if they want to harbour hopes of staying in contention for the playoffs. They need to fire all guns blazing in all departments if they want to win and Delhi will hope that they can outclass Jaipur.

Predicted Line-ups

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Anup Kumar (C), Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Young-chang Ko, Sunil Siddhgavali, Sandeep Dhull, Anand Patil/Selvamani K

Dabang Delhi KC - Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal

When and where to watch:

11th November at 8:00 PM IST on Star Sports 2

Live streaming available on Hotstar