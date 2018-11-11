Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 58: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 92 // 11 Nov 2018, 21:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Deepak Niwas Hooda was in good touch tonight for Jaipur

The weekend Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 action carried on in the Mumbai leg of the competition as the first match of the night saw the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi KC at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Jaipur Pink Panthers stood on the bottom of the Zone A standings with just two wins from their eight matches. They came into this fixture against the Dabang Delhi KC on the back of a humiliating loss against the home side U Mumba. The skipper Anup Kumar hoped to rally his side's spirits and leave the Mumbai leg with a win over their fellow North Indian side Dabang Delhi. Along with Deepak Niwas Hooda and K Selvamani, he hoped to get the raiding unit back on track after struggling to get going so far this season.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has shown glimpses of his brilliance but hoped to get some consistency going for the side. The defence has done fairly well compared to the raiders with Mohit Chillar and Young Chang Ko being amongst the tackle points. The Pink Panthers hoped to get their season back on track with a good performance against the Dabang Delhi KC tonight.

Dabang Delhi KC brought an end to their losing streak of three matches when they overcame the Haryana Steelers in a strong all-around showing in the UP leg. The raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit continued to work well in tandem for the Dabangs and hoped to carry on the momentum against Jaipur. Meraj Sheykh returned to the lineup against the Steelers and made an immediate impact with a six-point haul. The defence has been spearheaded by the experienced duo of Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal from the two corners. Vishal Mane has been a strong support to both the corner defenders with his timely dashes from the cover position.

Dabang Delhi KC produced a strong performance to further extend the misery on Jaipur Pink Panthers with a 40-29 scoreline. Deepak Hooda's 15-point performance could not help Jaipur Pink Panthers as he did not find much support from his teammates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Anup Kumar - (6/10)

The skipper of the Jaipur side had a poor outing tonight compared to his high standards. He did better in the second half of the match scoring six points which included one tackle point.

Deepak Niwas Hooda - (8/10)

The star all-rounder was in stellar form on the mat tonight as he scored with a certain flair tonight. He got his Super 10 in the second half and finished with fifteen points on the night.

K Selvamani - (3/10)

The supporting raider chipped in with two raid points but both of them were bonuses and failed to make a significant contribution to the team.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - (5/10)

The left corner of the Jaipur defence started off well in the match with three solid ankle holds in the first half. However, he could not add any points in the second half of the match.

Young Chang Ko - (4/10)

The Korean cover defender picked up two tackle points tonight with dashes and did well to support his fellow players in the backline.

Mohit Chillar - (3/10)

The right corner defender had a poor tackling rate tonight as he scored just one point in six tackle attempts. He tried to get the raiders down with his ankle holds but had no success.

Bajirao Hodage - (2/10)

The experienced defender had a disastrous night tonight as he failed to get any tackle point. He gave away a lot of unnecessary points away to the Delhi raiders with his misjudged tackles.

1 / 2 NEXT