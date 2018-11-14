×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 65: U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
60   //    14 Nov 2018, 22:45 IST

Can Siddharth Desai come good against Manjeet Chhillar & co.?
Can Siddharth Desai come good against Manjeet Chhillar & co.?

The home side, U Mumba take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Dome NSCI in Mumbai tomorrow, Thursday at 9 pm IST.

U Mumba notched up yet another win in their home leg with a close victory (32-29) against a strong Bengaluru Bulls in tonight's encounter.

Mumba's brilliant strategy of going in with 5 defenders and just 2 raiders to choke the scoring instinct of the Bulls raiders paid great dividends as their defence managed to score 11 tackle points and was crucial to their victory in the match.

Darshan Kadian with his 9-point performance tonight coupled with his recent performances has established himself as a good raiding option for U Mumba.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had to settle for a draw (32-32) against the Haryana Steelers who were inspired by yet another Super-10 by Vikash Kandola (14 points).

The Thalaivas had an all-round performance with contributions from all the players, but it was their defence which had a better outing as compared to their attack.

While it's good to see Ajay Thakur letting Sukesh undertake more raids, but he needs to ensure that if Sukesh fails on a day, he is well prepared to take up the responsibility.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Ajay Thakur (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

#2 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Manjeet Chhillar (left cover)

Probable playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Darshan Kadian, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rohit Rana, and Vinod Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Sukesh Hegde, Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar, Ponparthiban Subramanian, D.Pradap, and Amit Hooda

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 U Mumba Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur Fazel Atrachali Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Schedule
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
