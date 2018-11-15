Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 67: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 8 // 15 Nov 2018, 15:05 IST

Can the Pink Panthers' defence stop the raiding trio of the Yoddhas?

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the UP Yoddhas in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week in the second match of the Ahmedabad leg at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Friday at 9 pm IST.

The Pink Panthers have failed to get going in this season and have suffered yet another defeat (29-40) in their last encounter against Dabang Delhi. The only positive from their recent matches has been the consistency in form of Deepak Niwas Hooda, who scored 15 raid points against the Dabangs.

The defence is struggling, while Anup and Selvamani are not providing efficient support to Deepak in raiding. Adding to these worries, the injury to an in-form Nitin Rawal has further dampened Jaipur's chances in the competition.

UP Yoddha are also going through a similar crisis of form. They are on a winless streak of 6 matches, and would desperately be seeking a win against a weak Pink Panthers.

The Yoddhas raiding was their prime weapon at the beginning of the competition, but the changes they made to improve their defence has shaken their raiding unit to such an extent that they could score just 10 raid points against U Mumba in their last encounter.

The defence although has improved but is nowhere close to filling the vacuum left by the non-performance of their raiders. So, in order to give the team time to settle, they need to persist with the same starting lineup for a match or two.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Rishank Devadiga (right raider) vs Sandeep Dhull (left corner)

#2 Deepak Niwas Hooda (left raider) vs Nitesh Kumar (right corner)

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Selvamani K, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Young Chang Ko, Sunil Siddhgavali, Sandeep Dhull, and Mohit Chhillar

UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Prashant Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Narender, Sachin Kumar, and Nitesh Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.