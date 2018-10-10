Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 7: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Anup Kumar will face his former side U Mumba in his first match for Jaipur

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 will see a contest that will see emotions flow as a longtime leader of a team will face off against them on the mat in new colours. This is, of course, referring to Anup Kumar, the former captain of U Mumba, who, after five seasons for the Maharashtrian side will lead the Jaipur Pink Panthers for the first time this season against them in Chennai.

The Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 carries on the thrilling action as the two former champions collide at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu in the first match of the fourth day.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be going into the new season with a renewed fervour as they look a new unit, with the leadership of the uber cool Anup Kumar. They have bought a couple of players from their past season after they did not retain a single player ahead of the auction, thus setting the tone for a renewal of their roster this year. The major signing done by them was that of all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda, who cost them 1.15 Crores and will be their key man on the mat this season. Defenders like Mohit Chillar and Bajirao Hodage provide them with the necessary experience to mount a strong defence and they will hope to challenge for the title.

U Mumba drew their first match of the season against rivals Puneri Paltan after they had the match in their control for the most part. The side led by corner defender Fazel Atracheli found a new raider in their ranks, Siddharth Desai who scored a Super 10 and will hope to continue his form. Veterans like Dharmaraj Cheralathan will guide the side and youngsters in the form of Surinder Singh and Abhishek Singh will hope to shine for the Season 2 champions.

Match Prediction

U Mumba was solid defensively but lost out the match in the end moments when Puneri Paltan countered with quick points. Siddharth Desai and Fazel Atracheli impressed for them. Anup Kumar's Jaipur looks a well-balanced side with the right mix of youth and experience.

Jaipur Pink Panthers to beat U Mumba

Telecast Details

Date: 10th October 2018

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Start time: 8 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar