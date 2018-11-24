Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 77: U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi KC, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 171 // 24 Nov 2018, 21:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Surender Singh was in top form today for U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action carried on at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune as the first match of the night featured Season 2 champions U Mumba take on Dabang Delhi KC.

The two sides came into the contest on the back of contrasting results against Zone A toppers Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Ahmedabad leg.

U Mumba lost out against their neighbouring state rivals whereas the Dabang Delhi KC became the first side in the league to pick up a win against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in their home leg in Gujarat.

The first half was a low-scoring close affair as the two sides played a careful brand of Kabaddi tonight. U Mumba's defence was on their best form as they kept the Dabang Delhi raiders in check.

Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan also did not score very freely but kept U Mumba ahead on the scoreboard with three raid points each.

U Mumba inflicted the all-out late in the first half to take a sizeable lead over the Delhi side. The first half ended with a score of 15-8 in favour of the Mumbaikars.

The second period saw U Mumba carry on their positive momentum as their defence continued to dominate the Dabang Delhi side on the mat. Every defender on the U Mumba lineup picked up at least one tackle point tonight.

Chandran Ranjit was the only raider who had some success against the defence finishing with seven raid points. U Mumba ended the match with a fine margin of 39-23 over the Dabang Delhi KC side.

U Mumba

Siddharth Desai had nine raid points tonight

Fazel Atrachali - (6/10)

The U Mumba skipper was at his usual best on the left corner of the defence. He displayed his strength with his strong blocks and ankle holds finishing with four tackle points on the night.

Rohit Rana - (6/10)

The experienced cover defender continued to play well alongside Surender Singh and put in good blocks and dashes. He had three tackle points tonight to his name.

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - (4/10)

The veteran corner defender had just one tackle point on the board but was a commanding presence in the backline with his support to the fellow defenders.

Surender Singh - (6.5/10)

The young defender capped off another successful night in the defence with his daring double thigh holds and dashes from the cover position. He continues to work well with Rohit Rana and the two have formed a solid combination this season.

Siddharth Desai - (7.5/10)

The in-form star raider of the U Mumba side fell just shy of a Super 10 finishing with nine raid points. He crossed the 150 raid points mark this season and continues to lead the overall standings.

Abhishek Singh - (5/10)

The all-rounder got a start after a while and did well to play as the third raider for the Mumbaikars. He picked up three touch points and even had one tackle point with a strong double thigh hold.

Rohit Baliyan - (8/10)

The supporting raider was at his best today alongside Siddharth Desai in the raiding department. He had the number of Ravinder Pahal throughout the night with his toe touches and finished with eight points including one Super Tackle in the end.

1 / 2 NEXT