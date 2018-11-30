Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 89: Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 30 Nov 2018, 21:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Meraj Sheykh was in top form tonight

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 moved on to a new destination as the Delhi leg commenced at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium in the capital city of the country. The home side Dabang Delhi KC kicked off their home leg against the Season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The home side came into the match on the back of two consecutive losses and hoped to get their home leg off to a successful start. They retained their squad from the last few matches as the raiding duo of Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit marshalled the attack. The Delhi skipper Joginder Narwal led the side from the left corner position with his partner Ravinder Pahal on the other corner. The feisty all-rounder Meraj Sheykh took his spot in the lineup as the third raider.

Jaipur came into the match after a draw against the Puneri Paltan and hoped to get a bit of consistency after being at the bottom spot of the Zone A standings. Deepak Niwas Hooda hoped to continue his stellar form after scoring five Super 10s in his last six matches. Anup Kumar aimed to inspire his side with his calm and composed captaincy on the mat.

Dabang Delhi dominated proceedings on the mat all-around as Meraj Sheykh led the charge for the home side with his 15-point show tonight with two Super Raids. Delhi inflicted three all-outs on the Jaipur side who were left helpless in the defence. Deepak Niwas Hooda fought a lone battle for the Panthers with 20 points including seven bonuses but found no support from his side tonight.

Here are the Player Ratings from this clash:

Dabang Delhi KC

Joginder Narwal - (4/10)

The Dabang Delhi KC skipper scored two strong ankle holds on Anup Kumar at the left corner of the defence.

Ravinder Pahal - (7/10)

Ravinder 'The Hawk' Pahal looked in fine touch on the Delhi right corner with his classic ankle holds on the Jaipur raiders. He picked up a 'High 5' tonight and was the best defender on the mat.

Rajesh Narwal - (2/10)

The all-rounder was a tad vulnerable tonight with his mistakes in the first half and failed to pick up a point tonight.

Meraj Sheykh - (9/10)

The energetic Iranian all-rounder was the bane of the Jaipur defence tonight running away to a Super 10 in the first half with a stunning Super Raid cleaning the defenders out at a single go. He finished with 15 points tonight and was the top scorer for Dabang Delhi KC.

Vishal Mane - (2/10)

The burly cover defender was guilty of putting up mistimed tackles giving away a few raid points but did well to support his corner defenders.

Chandran Ranjit - (7/10)

Chandran Ranjit had a silent start to his match tonight but grew in confidence as the match progressed. He scored eight raid points and even had a tackle point to his credit tonight.

Naveen Kumar - (7.5/10)

The youngster picked up four raid points in the first half using his speed well to outfox the Jaipur defenders. He fell short of a Super 10 tonight and had nine points on the night.

1 / 2 NEXT