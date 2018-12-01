Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 90: Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 254 // 01 Dec 2018, 21:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naveen Kumar was the top raider for the Dabang Delhi KC side

The Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 continued at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium as the home side Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club faced off against U Mumba in the only match of the night.

Dabang Delhi came into the match on the back of a strong all-around win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first home leg match. Meraj Sheykh and Ravinder Pahal were the stars on the mat for the Delhi side as they scored a Super 10 and High 5 respectively to stave off the challenge by Deepak Niwas Hooda of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. U Mumba came into this encounter on the back of a win over the Dabang Delhi KC side at the Balewadi Stadium during the Bengaluru Bulls, the adopted home leg in Pune.

U Mumba started a strong raiding unit tonight with the trio of Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan and Abhishek Singh all operating for them on the mat. The defence stood unchanged with the formidable four -- Fazel Atrachali, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Surender Singh and Rohit Rana manning the fort for the Mumbaikars.

The first half saw the Dabang Delhi KC side stay on course after their last night's showing as they put the pressure on the visitors U Mumba. Naveen Kumar was in top form running away to nine raid points and the defence kept Siddharth Desai in check. Delhi had a nine-point lead with the scoreboard at 22-13 at the end of the first half.

U Mumba turned the tables on Delhi in the second half as Siddharth Desai stepped up the ante racing away to 19 raid points, courtesy two Super Raids worth three and four points. Fazel Atrachali was at his defensive best as the defence contained Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit to win 41-34 in the end.

Here are the Player Ratings for this clash:

Dabang Delhi KC

Joginder Narwal - (5/10)

The Dabang Delhi KC skipper had a solid outing on the left corner with his trademark ankle holds and supporting dashes. He scored three tackle points at the end of the match.

Ravinder Pahal - (2/10)

'The Hawk' Ravinder Pahal was a bit wary on the right corner unlike his usual self and had just one tackle point in the match.

Vishal Mane - (4/10)

The former U Mumba defender did well in the cover position with his strong dashes and was a hefty presence in the backline. He scored two tackle points tonight.

Rajesh Narwal - (4/10)

The all-rounder Rajesh Narwal had an error-free night tonight and worked well with the defenders of the Dabang Delhi KC side. He had one tackle point with a good block on Siddharth Desai in the first half.

Yogesh Hooda - (4/10)

The raider came into the lineup in place of Meraj Sheykh tonight and started off with a strong ankle hold on Siddharth Desai. He scored one bonus point later in the match and finished with two points.

Naveen Kumar - (8.5/10)

The young raider has been the leading force in the raiding unit and proved his mettle against a strong U Mumba defensive unit scoring nine points in the first half. He had a quieter second half finding it tough to score against the defence but managed to get his Super 10.

Chandran Ranjit - (6/10)

The second raider of the Dabang Delhi KC team was a good support to Naveen Kumar in the raiding unit picking up timely points. He had 7 raid points at the end of the match.

1 / 2 NEXT