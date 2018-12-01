×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 91: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
News
43   //    01 Dec 2018, 10:59 IST

Siddharth (L) was his side's top raider when U Mumba took on the Dabangs in their previous encounter.
The home side, Dabang Delhi, take on U Mumba in a Zone A clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

The Dabangs are coming off a 13-point victory (48-35) over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They inflicted 3 all-outs on the Panthers courtesy a solid all-round performance on the day.

Their raiders scored 31 raid points led by a terrific 15-point performance by Meraj Sheykh off just 18 attempted raids. While Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit contributed 8 raid points apiece. Their defense was strong with 9 tackle points courtesy a High-5 by Ravinder Pahal.

U Mumba last played against the Dabang Delhi in Match 79 of the season, where the side from Mumbai came out on top with a 39-23 win over the Dabangs.

While their raiders, led by Siddharth Desai's 9 point effort, scored 18 raid points, it was their defense which proved out to be the differentiator with 15 tackle points. Surender Singh and Fazel Atrachal with 4 points each were the top defenders for U Mumba on the night.

Abhishek Singh who replaced Vinod Kumar in the side scored 4 points, comprising of 3 raid and a tackle point.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Ravinder Pahal (right corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

Probable playing 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar/Abhishek Singh, Rohit Rana, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
