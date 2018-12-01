Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 91: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 43 // 01 Dec 2018, 10:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Siddharth (L) was his side's top raider when U Mumba took on the Dabangs in their previous encounter.

The home side, Dabang Delhi, take on U Mumba in a Zone A clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

The Dabangs are coming off a 13-point victory (48-35) over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. They inflicted 3 all-outs on the Panthers courtesy a solid all-round performance on the day.

Their raiders scored 31 raid points led by a terrific 15-point performance by Meraj Sheykh off just 18 attempted raids. While Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit contributed 8 raid points apiece. Their defense was strong with 9 tackle points courtesy a High-5 by Ravinder Pahal.

U Mumba last played against the Dabang Delhi in Match 79 of the season, where the side from Mumbai came out on top with a 39-23 win over the Dabangs.

While their raiders, led by Siddharth Desai's 9 point effort, scored 18 raid points, it was their defense which proved out to be the differentiator with 15 tackle points. Surender Singh and Fazel Atrachal with 4 points each were the top defenders for U Mumba on the night.

Abhishek Singh who replaced Vinod Kumar in the side scored 4 points, comprising of 3 raid and a tackle point.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Siddharth Desai (two-sided raider) vs Ravinder Pahal (right corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Fazel Atrachali (left corner)

Probable playing 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Vinod Kumar/Abhishek Singh, Rohit Rana, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.