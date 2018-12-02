×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 93: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
18   //    02 Dec 2018, 07:44 IST

Sandeep Narwal did well in the last match against Gujarat.
Sandeep Narwal did well in the last match against Gujarat.

The home side, Dabang Delhi take on the Puneri Paltan in a Zone A clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Sunday at 9 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi is coming off a 7-point defeat (34-41) against U Mumba in yesterday evening's encounter. Their defense was inadequate on the occasion as they failed to stop the raiding exploits of Siddharth Desai, as he managed to run away with crucial raid points which cost the Dabangs the match.

The raiding unit of the Dabangs was much more sorted and efficient with Naveen Kumar scoring 12 raid points, and Chandran Ranjit contributing with 7 points. But, it was their defence, especially Ravinder Pahal who looked tentative on the night and could manage to score just a single tackle point.

Puneri Paltan is coming off a heavy defeat, by 15 points (20-35), at the hands of the Gujarat Fortunegiants. Pune's players, with the exception of Sandeep Narwal and Girish Ernak, looked clueless on the night as they were inefficient and ineffective in their performance.

Sandeep Narwal scored 7 points, one raid, and six tackle points, whereas Girish Ernak contributed with 4 tackle points whereas the rest of their side crumbled before their eyes.

Delhi has won one (Match 12: 41-36) and lost one (Match 41: 27-31) against the Puneri Paltan this season and would look to tilt the win-loss ratio in their favor after tonight's encounter.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Monu (right raider) vs Joginder Narwal (left corner)

#2 Naveen Kumar (right raider) vs Girish Ernak (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Rajesh Narwal, and Ravinder Pahal

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), GB More, Monu, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav, and Ravi Kumar

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
