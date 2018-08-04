Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Predicting Tamil Thalaivas' starting seven for the initial matches

Tamil Thalaivas' squad for Pro Kabaddi Season 6

The franchise based on Tamil Nadu, Tamil Thalaivas left a remarkable impression in their very first season of the Pro Kabaddi.

In spite of winning only 6 games out of 22 matches, Tamil Thalaivas consisted of young fierce players who had a courageous willpower led by their innocent-cum-audacious leader, Ajay Thakur.

Ajay led the team as a captain and an inspiration to his youngsters. Tamil Thalaivas were known to be the comeback team in the second half of majority of matches.

Their victories weren't upset victories at all, they beat teams like Bengal Warriors, U.P. Yoddha, runners-up Gujarat Fortune Giants and even the season winners, Patna Pirates in the dying stages of the matches.

Ajay Thakur was magnificent for the team throughout the season scoring 222 total (raid and defense) points in 22 matches.

He was noted to give crucial points in the final raids that gave them close victories over gigantic teams. It was a disappointing season but the Thalaivas left their astonishing marks on many Kabaddi fans.

For Season six, Tamil Thalaivas retained Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda and C. Arun who played crucially for the team in Season 5 and retained Anand, Rajnish and D Pradap as NYP retentions.

In the Season 6 auctions, Tamil Thalaivas managed to sign 19 players in their squad where Ajay Thakur was the highest paid Thalaiva with ₹76.23 lakhs.

Ex U Mumba coach, Edacherry Bhaskaran will coach this team in Season 6, a team which is undoubtedly the most balanced side in Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Here is a prediction on how Tamil Thalaivas might line up in their playing 7 for the initial matches of the tournament.

Right Corner: Amit Hooda

Amit Hooda scored 61 tackle points in 22 matches of Season 6, 7th best defender of Season 5!

The second best defender of Season 4, Amit Hooda had a fantastic outing for Jaipur Pink Panthers when he brought 51 tackle points in 16 matches which took the Panthers to the finals of Season 4.

Ever since then, Hooda has been a reputed defender in the Pro Kabaddi who leads the defense single-handedly.

Amit is known to have a plethora of defensive skills. Whether it be diving over both ankles of the left raiders or a clean ankle hold, he knows how to break the momentum of raiders trying to reach the midline. Hooda sometimes surprises the raiders with his pillar-like frontal blocks.

Hooda has 144 tackle points in 54 matches with an average of 2.67 tackle point per match. He'll be executing combination tackles with Manjeet Chhillar in the left cover which be a feast to the eyes for many Kabaddi fans.

