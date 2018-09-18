Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image
Puneri Paltan is one team that has consistently performed with entries into the playoffs stage for the last three seasons but the string of impressive shows came only after a last-place finish in the first two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Playing their home matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, the Paltan endured a horrific season, with just two wins from twelve matches pushing them to the bottom of the pecking order.
The second season mirrored the first as they hit rock-bottom yet again with two wins from twelve matches but made a comeback in the third and fourth season to finish third in both the seasons. In the previous season, the Paltan won 15 of their 22 matches to finish second from Zone 'A' and made their way to the second eliminator, where they lost to the Patna Pirates.
With a new season approaching, the Paltan retained four players in all-rounder Sandeep Narwal, left corner defender Sandeep Narwal and the raiding duo of Rajesh Narwal and GB More.
In the auctions, the Paltan broke the bank to procure the services of talismanic raider Nitin Tomar for a sum of ₹115 lakh while roping in the services of defenders Vinod Kumar and top defender from last season, Ravi Kumar. Deepak Kumar Dahiya will be a vital part of the raiding unit while Takamitsu Kono's all-round abilities will also come to the fore.
Here is the complete schedule for the Paltan which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.
Complete Schedule for Puneri Paltan
Match #1
Date: 6 October
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #2
Date: 7 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Chennai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #3
Date: 13 October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #4
Date: 14 October
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #5
Date: 18 October
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Sonipat
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #6
Date: 19 October
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #7
Date: 20 October
Opponent: U Mumba
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #8
Date: 21 October
Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #9
Date: 23 October
Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #10
Date: 24 October
Opponent: UP Yoddha
City: Pune
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #11
Date: 30 October
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Patna
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #12
Date: 31 October
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Patna
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #13
Date: 3 November
Opponent: U Mumba
City: UP (Greater Noida)
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #14
Date: 13 November
Opponent: Telugu Titans
City: Mumbai
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #15
Date: 17 November
Opponent: Bengal Warriors
City: Ahmedabad
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #16
Date: 23 November
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #17
Date: 28 November
Opponent: Haryana Steelers
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #18
Date: 29 November
Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants
City: Bengaluru
Timing (IST) : 20:00
Match #19
Date: 2 December
Opponent: Dabang Delhi
City: Delhi
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #20
Date: 7 December
Opponent: Patna Pirates
City: Hyderabad
Timing (IST) : 21:00
Match #21
Date: 14 December
Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers
City: Jaipur
Timing (IST) : 20:00