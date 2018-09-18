Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan Schedule: Time Table & Venue Details, Download PDF & Image

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview

The Paltan look a formidable side for PKL Season 6

Puneri Paltan is one team that has consistently performed with entries into the playoffs stage for the last three seasons but the string of impressive shows came only after a last-place finish in the first two editions of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Playing their home matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, the Paltan endured a horrific season, with just two wins from twelve matches pushing them to the bottom of the pecking order.

The second season mirrored the first as they hit rock-bottom yet again with two wins from twelve matches but made a comeback in the third and fourth season to finish third in both the seasons. In the previous season, the Paltan won 15 of their 22 matches to finish second from Zone 'A' and made their way to the second eliminator, where they lost to the Patna Pirates.

With a new season approaching, the Paltan retained four players in all-rounder Sandeep Narwal, left corner defender Sandeep Narwal and the raiding duo of Rajesh Narwal and GB More.

In the auctions, the Paltan broke the bank to procure the services of talismanic raider Nitin Tomar for a sum of ₹115 lakh while roping in the services of defenders Vinod Kumar and top defender from last season, Ravi Kumar. Deepak Kumar Dahiya will be a vital part of the raiding unit while Takamitsu Kono's all-round abilities will also come to the fore.

Here is the complete schedule for the Paltan which includes 21 league stage matches that will also be accompanied by one wildcard match.

Complete Schedule for Puneri Paltan

Match #1

Date: 6 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #2

Date: 7 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Chennai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #3

Date: 13 October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #4

Date: 14 October

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #5

Date: 18 October

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Sonipat

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #6

Date: 19 October

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #7

Date: 20 October

Opponent: U Mumba

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #8

Date: 21 October

Opponent: Bengaluru Bulls

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #9

Date: 23 October

Opponent: Tamil Thalaivas

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #10

Date: 24 October

Opponent: UP Yoddha

City: Pune

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #11

Date: 30 October

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Patna

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #12

Date: 31 October

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Patna

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #13

Date: 3 November

Opponent: U Mumba

City: UP (Greater Noida)

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #14

Date: 13 November

Opponent: Telugu Titans

City: Mumbai

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #15

Date: 17 November

Opponent: Bengal Warriors

City: Ahmedabad

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #16

Date: 23 November

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #17

Date: 28 November

Opponent: Haryana Steelers

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #18

Date: 29 November

Opponent: Gujarat Fortunegiants

City: Bengaluru

Timing (IST) : 20:00

Match #19

Date: 2 December

Opponent: Dabang Delhi

City: Delhi

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #20

Date: 7 December

Opponent: Patna Pirates

City: Hyderabad

Timing (IST) : 21:00

Match #21

Date: 14 December

Opponent: Jaipur Pink Panthers

City: Jaipur

Timing (IST) : 20:00