Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Rooter teams up with Dabang Delhi KC as their official fan engagement partner

Rooter will offer live fantasy game, prediction game, live chat forums and a chance to win Dabang Delhi merchandise and match tickets

Press Release NEWS News 31 May 2018, 17:23 IST

Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, the Delhi franchise of Vivo Pro Kabaddi announces official fan engagement partnership with Rooter – the first-of-its-kind live social sports engagement platform, as the players’ auction for Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 commences. Rooter will host a prediction game for Dabang Delhi KC during the auctions, enabling fans to predict their Dabang squad.

Through Rooter, the Dabang Delhi KC fans can provide real-time suggestions to the team, who will consider the same during the auctions as well. Additionally, fans can use the platform to make relevant suggestions and strategies that may benefit Dabang Delhi KC throughout the season. Rooter will enable Dabang Delhi to engage with fans on live match chat forums, thereby giving the squad members and fans a unique chance to interact with each other. The platform also offers a unique engagement opportunity for fans through their Prediction and Live Fantasy Game during the Vivo Pro Kabaddi season. Additionally, Rooter will provide real-time scores, updates, and statistics from Dabang Delhi’s games.

Dabang Delhi KC, has retained the Iranian born talented all-rounder Meraj Sheykh, and is looking to build a strong side during the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League Auctions. Rooter, on its part, will ensure the team is able to reach out to their fan base and expand it sizably across Northern India. Scheduled to begin on the 19th of October this year, Pro Kabaddi League will prove to be a game changer for ‘The Eagles’ and their fans, owing to the unique virtual experience that Rooter has to offer.

Commenting on the association, Piyush, Founder & CEO-Rooter said, “The 6th PKL is expected to be filled with blitzy raids and powerful super-tackles as teams have lined up a formidable array of heavyweights full of speed, power and confidence. With Dabang Delhi K.C., these attributes have reached newer heights as the team prepares to raid its way towards a maiden PKL title. Rooter aims to support the team throughout the auctions and the season, serving as the perfect virtual bridge between the squad and their dedicated fans, promising unique experiences, games, contests, trivia, and live chats to add to the season’s excitement!’

Fans can find the link to the Rooter app on the official website of Dabang Delhi KC to play the prediction game during the auctions and the fantasy game once the season starts. With its new ‘Rooter 3.0’ look and a collaboration with one of the finest teams in the league, Rooter and Dabang Delhi KC are surely ready to win the league and the hearts of hundreds of fans, being #DilSeDabang all the way!