Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: 5 players who have disappointed with the Tamil Thalaivas

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 // 01 Oct 2018, 16:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Thalaivas finished last from the previous season. What can they do different this time?

The Tamil Thalaivas made their debut in the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League under the tutelage of the experienced Ajay Thakur. However, it was not a season to remember for the franchise as they finished rock-bottom from Zone 'B', with just six wins from 22 matches.

With a new season approaching, the Thalaivas will hope to see a reversal in fortunes under Thakur, who was retained ahead of the auctions along with right corner defender Amit Hooda.

From the auctions, the Thalaivas made some promising buys and infused a lot of experience into the team through the additions of Manjeet Chhillar, Jasvir Singh and Sukesh Hegde, who are all match-winners by their own right. Other exciting players include the likes of Darshan J, C Arun who had a good run last season.

Although the Thalaivas played just their debut season last time around, there were a few players who did not enjoy a good run. Here are five such men, who could have performed better.

#5 Sanket Chavan

Chavan played for the Thalaivas

A left corner defender known for his precise ankle holds and dashes, Sanket Chavan looked all out of sorts during his stint with the Tamil Thalaivas for season five of the league.

Chavan, who made his debut with Dabang Delhi in the fourth season of the league could not find his footing in the fifth season as he managed to pick just 4 points from 7 matches, to finish with a successful tackle percentage of 26.66% as he picked those 4 points from 15 tackles attempted.

Those numbers certainly do not paint a pretty picture but that was what transpired as the bulky defender was a little too hasty in his approach and paid the price. For season six, he will be turning out for Dabang Delhi but will face competition for a place in the side which is led by Joginder Narwal, who is a left corner defender himself.

1 / 5 NEXT