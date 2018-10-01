Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: 5 players who have disappointed Puneri Paltan

Can the Paltan reign supreme this season?

The sixth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is just a week away as twelve exciting teams will participate in intense battles on the mat, with star players all across the world set to add some extra spice into the contest.

The Puneri Paltan, a team which has failed to reach the summit clash in the history of the competition will be looking to make a fresh start and with that, a strong statement in the tournament. Ahead of the auctions, the Paltan retained faith in a lot of their players such as newly appointed skipper Girish Maruti Ernak, Sandeep Narwal, Monu, More GB amongst others in order to retain the core of their team.

From the auctions, their biggest signing was the purchase of seasoned raider Nitin Tomar for a whopping sum of ₹115 lakh rupees and the ex-Yoddha skipper will be expected to lead the raiding department while the duo of Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal will slot into the corner defenders' positions.

While the team for the sixth season comprises of some excellent talent, there have been some players who have played for the Paltan in the past but have not enjoyed the best of stints. Here are five players who disappointed for the Paltan.

#5 Rohit Kumar Chaudhary

Rohit Kumar has also played for the Dabang Delhi

Rohit Kumar started his PKL career with Dabang Delhi and played alongside Kashiling Adake for seasons two and three before he was snapped up by the Puneri Paltan for the fifth season of the league.

However, Rohit certainly did not enjoy a good run by any measure, failing to score consistently as he picked only 13 points from 46 raids across 11 matches. The burly raider just could not cope up with the pace of the game and was often sent off to warm the benches.

For season six, Rohit Kumar will be plying his trade for UP Yoddha under Rishank Devadiga.

